7 Bowlers With The Most IPL Wickets Against One Team: Narine Tops PBKS, Chahal Shines vs KKR - Check Full List

The dominance of bowlers over single team show their consistency in the game. Here’s the list of the 7 bowlers with the most ipl wickets against one team. 

 

Updated:Apr 16, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
Sunil Narine vs PBKS – 36 Wickets

Sunil Narine vs PBKS – 36 Wickets

Sunil Narine has been a cornerstone of Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack. His consistent performances and variations have made him a nightmare for Punjab Kings, against whom he has taken a record 36 wickets, the most by any bowler against them.

 

Umesh Yadav vs PBKS – 35 Wickets

Umesh Yadav vs PBKS – 35 Wickets

Umesh Yadav’s raw pace and control have made him a key threat to the Punjab Kings. He has scalped 35 wickets against them, placing him just behind Narine on the all-time list.

 

Dwayne Bravo vs MI – 33 Wickets

Dwayne Bravo vs MI – 33 Wickets

The IPL's second all-time leading wicket-taker, Dwayne Bravo, has been particularly lethal against the Mumbai Indians. Representing Chennai Super Kings, he claimed 33 wickets in this iconic rivalry.

 

Mohit Sharma vs MI – 33 Wickets

Mohit Sharma vs MI – 33 Wickets

Mohit Sharma shares the top spot with Bravo for most wickets against the Mumbai Indians. His knack for picking up crucial breakthroughs has earned him 33 wickets against MI.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR – 33 Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR – 33 Wickets

India’s spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal has consistently delivered against Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up 33 wickets. His sharp turn and tactical mind have troubled KKR batters season after season.

 

Yuzvendra Chahal vs PBKS – 32 Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal vs PBKS – 32 Wickets

Chahal has also been highly effective against the Punjab Kings, securing 32 wickets. He ranks third in the list of top wicket-takers against PBKS, showcasing his versatility across oppositions.

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs KKR – 32 Wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs KKR – 32 Wickets

Renowned for his impeccable swing and accuracy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bagged 32 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, cementing his reputation as one of the most skillful pacers in IPL history.

 

