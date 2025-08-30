7 Cricketers With Most Hat-Tricks In Men's ODIs: Lasith Malinga To Kuldeep Yadav; Check Full List
Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a stunning hat-trick and led his team to a thrilling seven-run win against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI in Harare. During his sensational bowling spell, Madushanka became only the third Sri Lanka bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket, joining Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas in the exclusive club.
Here's list of cricketers with most hat-tricks in Men's ODIs:
1. Lasith Malinga
Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to have achieved three hat-tricks in Men's ODIs, making him the record holder for the most hat-tricks in this format. Malinga, who is known for his slingy action and pinpoint yorkers, has taken hat-tricks against South Africa, Kenya and Australia in the ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
2. Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has claimed two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Akram, known as the "Sultan of Swing", took hat-tricks against West Indies and Australia in the ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Chaminda Vaas
Former Sri Lanka pacer fast bowler has also claimed two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Vaas, who was used to one of the key performers for Sri Lanka, took hat-tricks against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. (Pic credit: ICC)
4. Kuldeep Yadav
India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has taken two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Kuldeep, who uses his variations to outsmart batters, claimed hat-tricks against Australia and West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Trent Boult
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has picked two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Boult, who is known for his deadly yorkers, claimed hat-tricks against Pakistan and Australia. (Pic credit: ICC)
6. Saqlain Mushtaq
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq picked two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Saqlain, who is called pioneer of the "doosra", claimed both of his hat-tricks against Zimbabwe. (Pic credit: ICC)
7. Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka has claimed two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Madushanka has claimed hat-tricks against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. (Pic credit: ICC)
