Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a stunning hat-trick and led his team to a thrilling seven-run win against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI in Harare. During his sensational bowling spell, Madushanka became only the third Sri Lanka bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket, joining Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas in the exclusive club.

Here's list of cricketers with most hat-tricks in Men's ODIs: