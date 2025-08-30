Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2953721https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/7-cricketers-with-most-hat-tricks-in-mens-odis-lasith-malinga-to-kuldeep-yadav-check-full-list-2953721
NewsPhotos7 Cricketers With Most Hat-Tricks In Men's ODIs: Lasith Malinga To Kuldeep Yadav; Check Full List
photoDetails

7 Cricketers With Most Hat-Tricks In Men's ODIs: Lasith Malinga To Kuldeep Yadav; Check Full List

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a stunning hat-trick and led his team to a thrilling seven-run win against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI in Harare. During his sensational bowling spell, Madushanka became only the third Sri Lanka bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in ODI cricket, joining Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas in the exclusive club.

Here's list of cricketers with most hat-tricks in Men's ODIs:

Updated:Aug 30, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Lasith Malinga

1/7
1. Lasith Malinga

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is the only bowler to have achieved three hat-tricks in Men's ODIs, making him the record holder for the most hat-tricks in this format. Malinga, who is known for his slingy action and pinpoint yorkers, has taken hat-tricks against South Africa, Kenya and Australia in the ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

2. Wasim Akram

2/7
2. Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has claimed two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Akram, known as the "Sultan of Swing", took hat-tricks against West Indies and Australia in the ODI cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

3. Chaminda Vaas

3/7
3. Chaminda Vaas

Former Sri Lanka pacer fast bowler has also claimed two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Vaas, who was used to one of the key performers for Sri Lanka, took hat-tricks against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

4. Kuldeep Yadav

4/7
4. Kuldeep Yadav

India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has taken two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Kuldeep, who uses his variations to outsmart batters, claimed hat-tricks against Australia and West Indies. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

5. Trent Boult

5/7
5. Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has picked two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Boult, who is known for his deadly yorkers, claimed hat-tricks against Pakistan and Australia. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

6. Saqlain Mushtaq

6/7
6. Saqlain Mushtaq

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq picked two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Saqlain, who is called pioneer of the "doosra", claimed both of his hat-tricks against Zimbabwe. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

7. Dilshan Madushanka

7/7
7. Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka has claimed two hat-tricks in Men's ODIs. Madushanka has claimed hat-tricks against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. (Pic credit: ICC) 

Follow Us
ODI CricketODI cricket hat-tricksODI cricket recordsODI hat-tricksODI hat-tricks statsODI hat-trick records Dilshan MadushankaDilshan Madushanka Hat-TrickDilshan Madushanka ODI Hat-TrickDilshan Madushanka SriLankaDilshan Madushanka vs ZimbabweDilshan Madushanka recordsLasith MalingaLasith Malinga recordsLasith Malinga Hat-TricksLasith Malinga ODI Hat-TricksLasith Malinga ODI Hat-Trick recordWasim AkramWasim Akram recordsWasim Akram ODI recordsWasim Akram hat-trickWasim Akram ODI hat-trickChaminda VaasChaminda Vaas recordsChaminda Vaas ODI hat-trickKuldeep YadavKuldeep Yadav recordsKuldeep Yadav ODI recordsKuldeep Yadav runsKuldeep Yadav wicketsKuldeep Yadav ODI hat-tricksKuldeep Yadav hat-tricksTrent BoultTrent Boult recordsTrent Boult ODI recordsTrent Boult WicketsTrent Boult hat-tricksTrent Boult ODI hat-tricks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
OTT weekend watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Best Movies And Shows Based On REAL-LIFE Scandals
camera icon8
title
Technology
How To Earn Crores From YouTube: Follow THESE Simple Strategies To Monetise Your Channel
camera icon13
title
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 1- 7
Weekly Health Horoscope For September 1- 7: Stiffness In Muscles Might Trouble You; Avoid Sitting For Too Long, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid Net Worth 2025: How Much The Wall Earns? Coaching Income, Brand Endorsements, And Property Value - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 1- 7: Believing In Timing Turns Meetings Into Steps Toward Deep Connections, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK