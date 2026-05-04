7 CSK players who suffered injuries in IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Ayush Mhatre and...; check full list

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Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2026 campaign has been severely hampered by a string of injuries, testing the squad's depth and resilience. The five-time champions CSK are grappling with a severe injury crisis that has seen seven key players - ranging from big names like MS Dhoni to promising talents like Ayush Mhatre - ruled out or sidelined at various stages of the tournament.

Here is the full list of CSK players who have suffered injuries in IPL 2026 season: