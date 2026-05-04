7 CSK players who suffered injuries in IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, Ayush Mhatre and...; check full list
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2026 campaign has been severely hampered by a string of injuries, testing the squad's depth and resilience. The five-time champions CSK are grappling with a severe injury crisis that has seen seven key players - ranging from big names like MS Dhoni to promising talents like Ayush Mhatre - ruled out or sidelined at various stages of the tournament.
Here is the full list of CSK players who have suffered injuries in IPL 2026 season:
1. MS Dhoni
In what has been a heartbreaking development for CSK fans, MS Dhoni has yet to feature in a single match of the IPL 2026 season. Dhoni, the former CSK captain is currently recovering from a persistent calf injury. While batting coach Michael Hussey recently suggested that Dhoni is "pretty close" to a return, there is no clear deadline of his return. According to a Cricbuzz report, Dhoni is still not match-ready, but CSK officials have not ruled out him playing a game in the ongoing IPL season. (Pic credit: CSK)
2. Nathan Ellis
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis was expected to be a key death bowler for CSK in the IPL 2026 season but he aggravated an old hamstring injury during the domestic One-Day Cup final. He was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season before it even began. (Pic credit: CSK)
4. Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis, the attacking South African batter was sidelined for the first few matches of the IPL 2026 season due to injury concerns, limiting CSK's middle-order options at the start of the campaign. He has since featured but the early disruption added to the team's adjustment issues. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer, suffered a Grade 2 quadriceps injury in the game against KKR and was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. His absence has forced CSK to constantly reshuffle their Indian bowling core. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Spencer Johnson
Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an injury replacement for Nathan Ellis ahead of IPL 2026 season. He was signed in late March 2026 after Ellis was ruled out with a hamstring injury. However, Johnson himself was recovering from a back injury (which had sidelined him during the BBL and limited his recent cricket), so he joined the squad around April 21-23 and hasn't played any match for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2026 so far. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
7. Ramakrishna Ghosh
Ramakrishna Ghosh, the pace bowling all-rounder, sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK vs MI match at Chepauk recently and was ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season, becoming the latest addition to the injury list. (Pic credit: CSK)
3. Ayush Mhatre
Ayush Mhatre, the U-19 World Cup-winning captain and CSK's top run-scorer early in the season (with impressive knocks) sustained a significant hamstring injury during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was ruled out for the rest of IPL 2026, requiring 6-12 weeks of rehabilitation. (Pic credit: CSK/IANS)
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