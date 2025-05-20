7 Highest Partnership In IPL History: Sai Sudarshan & Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers Record - Check In Pics
The IPL has witnessed legendary batting duos dominate the field, setting benchmarks with massive run partnerships. These moments not only shifted matches but etched themselves into cricketing history. Here are the top 7 highest partnerships by runs in the IPL.
Kohli & de Villiers – 229 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers produced a historic partnership of 229 runs for the second wicket against Gujarat Lions in 2016. This explosive stand at Bengaluru remains the highest partnership in IPL history, filled with boundaries, sixes, and pure class.
Kohli & de Villiers – 215 vs Mumbai Indians (2015)
Kohli and de Villiers had shown their brilliance with an unbeaten 215-run stand against the Mumbai Indians. At Wankhede, the RCB pair stitched together one of the most dominant partnerships ever, chasing and dismantling the opposition with ease.
Rahul & de Kock – 210 vs KKR (2022)
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock crafted a spectacular 210-run opening partnership for Lucknow Super Giants against KKR in 2022. De Kock’s unbeaten century, combined with Rahul’s calm leadership, created one of the most entertaining IPL innings of all time.
Gill & Sudharsan – 210 vs CSK (2024)
Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan combined for a 210-run partnership against CSK in Ahmedabad during IPL 2024. This fearless opening pair tore apart the Chennai attack with precise timing, elegance, and calculated aggression, making headlines across the cricketing world.
Marsh & Gilchrist – 206 vs RCB (2011)
In 2011, Shaun Marsh and Adam Gilchrist played a thunderous knock for Kings XI Punjab, scoring 206 runs for the second wicket against RCB in Dharamsala. Gilchrist’s aggression and Marsh’s consistency proved too much for the Bangalore bowlers.
Gill & Sudharsan – 205 vs DC (2025)
Just a year later, in 2025, Gill and Sudharsan returned to the record books with an unbeaten 205-run stand against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. This made them the second pair with two 200+ partnerships in IPL history, equalling the record of Virat & AB de Villiers.
Kohli & Gayle – 204 vs Daredevils (2012)
In 2012, Virat Kohli teamed up with the explosive Chris Gayle to post a 204-run partnership against Delhi Daredevils. Played in Delhi, the innings showcased Gayle’s raw power and Kohli’s sharp strokeplay a deadly combination that left bowlers helpless.
