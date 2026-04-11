7 Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL history: Yashasvi Jaiswal on top, KL Rahul at 2nd, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at...; check full list
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is synonymous with explosive batting, where records tumble every season. This year has been no different, with the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showing aggressive batting and scoring one of the fastest fifties in the league's history.
Here is a list of Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL history:
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 Balls)
The Rajasthan Royals opener holds the crown for the fastest fifty not just among Indians, but in the entire history of the IPL. Chasing 150 at Eden Gardens, Jaiswal reached his fifty in just 13 deliveries against KKR. He went on to score an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls, laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes, helping RR comfortably chase down the target. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. KL Rahul (14 Balls)
KL Rahul, then captaining Punjab, lit up Mohali with a blistering 14-ball fifty against DC in 2018. This remained the fastest IPL fifty for five years until Jaiswal finally eclipsed it. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Yusuf Pathan (15 Balls)
Yusuf Pathan’s power-hitting was on full display as he reached fifty in 15 balls in 2014. He scored 72 off 22 deliveries, helping KKR post a massive total against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This innings remains one of the most destructive cameos by an Indian all-rounder in the IPL. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15 Balls)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals prodigy has taken the 2026 season by storm. Sooryavanshi hasn't just entered the record books; he has occupied them twice in the span of a few weeks. His 15-ball blitz against CSK in the season opener proved he belonged on the big stage, and he remarkably repeated the feat against RCB on April 10, 2026, hitting seven towering sixes in the process. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
5. Suresh Raina (16 Balls)
Suresh Raina was at his destructive best, notching up a fifty in 16 balls against Kings XI Punjab during the 2014 season. Known for his consistency and big-hitting, Raina’s knock was a key part of CSK’s successful campaigns. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Ishan Kishan (16 Balls)
Ishan Kishan unleashed his aggressive side with a 16-ball fifty for Mumbai Indians in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. His explosive batting at the top order gave MI crucial momentum in that match. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Abhishek Sharma (16 Balls)
Young left-hander Abhishek Sharma scored a 16-ball fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2024. His ability to take on pace and spin alike has made him a vital asset for SRH now.
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