7 Indian Batters With Most International Hundreds Since 2020: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
Since 2020, Indian cricket has witnessed a blend of experienced stalwarts and young stars dominating the international stage with their consistent batting performances. Here are top 7 batters with the most international centuries after 2020.
Shubman Gill - 18 Centuries
Shubman Gill tops the list with 18 international centuries since 2020, including eight in Tests and eight in ODIs. His double hundred in ODIs against New Zealand and a classy 269 in Tests highlight his remarkable rise.
Gill’s Stroke Play
Beyond runs, Gill’s elegant stroke play and consistency have made him India’s batting mainstay. Tipped as a future captain, he is expected to lead India’s batting for the next decade.
Virat Kohli - 12 Centuries
Virat Kohli has 12 centuries since 2020, breaking his ODI drought with a ton vs Bangladesh in 2022. He also smashed his first T20I century in the Asia Cup 2022.
Virat’s Passion
Even after two decades, Kohli’s passion and intensity remain unmatched. His chase-master reputation and ability to deliver in big tournaments keep him a vital force.
Rohit Sharma - 11 Centuries
Rohit Sharma has scored 11 centuries since 2020, with key knocks in ICC tournaments and Tests. He continues to dominate in ODIs with explosive starts.
Captain Rohit
As captain, Rohit blends aggression with calm leadership. His effortless six-hitting and ability to guide younger players make him India’s batting backbone.
KL Rahul - 9 Centuries
KL Rahul has notched nine centuries since 2020, proving his adaptability as opener, middle-order batter, and wicketkeeper. His ODI knocks have often come under pressure.
Rahul the Finisher
Despite injuries, Rahul remains one of India’s most composed finishers. His calm approach in crunch moments makes him indispensable.
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7 Centuries
Yashasvi Jaiswal already has seven centuries since his debut, including two Test double tons before turning 23, a rare achievement in world cricket.
Fearless Opener
His fearless batting has made him a perfect opening partner for Gill. Carrying IPL aggression into international cricket, Jaiswal is India’s next big superstar.
Rishabh Pant - 7 Centuries
Rishabh Pant has seven centuries since 2020, mostly in Tests. His match-winning knocks at the Gabba and in England established him as a game-changer.
Returner in Cricket
Pant’s counterattacking style has redefined wicketkeeper-batting for India. His return from injury has boosted India’s confidence across formats.
Shreyas Iyer - 6 Centuries
Shreyas Iyer has six centuries, excelling at No. 4 in ODIs. His ability to anchor and accelerate has made him a dependable option.
Iyer’s Temperament
Though injuries hampered his progress, Iyer’s technique and temperament keep him crucial for India’s middle order in big tournaments.
