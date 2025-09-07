7 Indian Cricketers Who Retired In 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Test To Cheteshwar Pujara In All Formats - Check Full List
The year 2025 is turning into a defining chapter for Indian cricket, not only with the rise of fresh talent, but also with heartfelt goodbyes. As a new generation of players takes the spotlight, several seasoned stalwarts are bidding farewell to the international stage. Here are 7 Indian players who bid farewell in 2025.
Varun Aaron (All Formats)
Fast bowler Varun Aaron, known for his express pace, officially called time on his representative cricket career on January 10, 2025, after finishing his red-ball stint in the previous season. Though his international appearances were limited to 9 Tests and 9 ODIs, which all came between 2011 and 2015, he remained active in domestic cricket until his recent retirement.
Wriddhiman Saha (All Formats)
Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha concluded his illustrious playing career after the Ranji Trophy group stage match on February 1, 2025, representing Bengal at Eden Gardens. The emotional farewell was marked by a heartfelt note shared on social media. Saha finishes his journey as one of India’s most dependable Test wicketkeepers, with appearances in 40 Tests and 9 ODIs.
Rohit Sharma (Test Only)
Just days before Kohli’s announcement, Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025. The decision, shared via Instagram, ends his red-ball career at age 38 amid speculations about changes in leadership roles. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue playing in the ODI format.
Virat Kohli (Test Only)
Iconic batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, ending a stellar 14-year run in the whites. Having scored 9,230 Test runs with 30 centuries across 123 matches, Kohli also leaves behind a legacy as India’s most successful Test captain, securing 40 wins from 68 Tests and guiding the team to two World Test Championship finals. He’ll continue featuring in ODIs and the IPL.
Piyush Chawla (All Formats)
Experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla hung up his boots from all forms of professional cricket on June 6, 2025, marking the end of a two-decade journey. A World Cup winner and domestic stalwart, Chawla announced his retirement through social media, closing a chapter filled with impactful performances.
Cheteshwar Pujara (All Formats)
Renowned for his grit and technique, Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all cricket on August 24, 2025. The 37-year-old stalwart bowed out following his final appearance in the 2023 World Test Championship final. His departure triggered heartfelt tributes, including from PM Narendra Modi and cricketing legends, honoring his unwavering contributions to India’s Test stability.
Amit Mishra (All Formats)
Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, aged 42, retired from all forms of cricket on September 4, 2025, concluding an illustrious 25-year career. Cited reasons included recurring injuries and a desire to pave the way for emerging talents. Widely respected for his pinch-hitting ability and three IPL hat-tricks, Mishra leaves behind a legacy remembered for match-winning spells and a heartfelt farewell filled with gratitude.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ESPNcricinfo
