Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920111https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/7-indian-openers-to-score-test-centuries-in-both-england-and-australia-yashasvi-jaiswal-joins-kl-rahul-virender-sehwag-check-full-list-2920111
NewsPhotos7 Indian Openers To Score Test Centuries In Both England And Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag; Check Full List
photoDetails

7 Indian Openers To Score Test Centuries In Both England And Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag; Check Full List

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive century (101 off 159) on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds on June 20 (Friday). With this, Jaiswal became the seventh Indian opener to score a hundred in both England and Australia in Test cricket.

Here's list of 7 Indian openers who have scored centuries in both England Australia in Tests:
 

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Vinoo Mankad

1/7
1. Vinoo Mankad

Vinoo Mankad, who was a versatile all-rounder and one of India's earliest Test openers, scored hundreds at Lord's (England) and Melbourne (Australia).  

Follow Us

2. Sunil Gavaskar

2/7
2. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who was known for his ability to score runs in challenging overseas conditions, scored multiple centuries in England and Australia. Gavaskar scored hundreds in Manchester, Oval (England); Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney (Australia).  

Follow Us

3. Ravi Shastri

3/7
3. Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, who was a reliable opener in the late 1980s and early 1990s, scored centuries in Lord’s, Oval (England); Sydney (Australia).  

Follow Us

4. Virender Sehwag

4/7
4. Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag, who revolutionised Test opening with his aggressive batting, scored hundreds in Nottingham (England); Melbourne, Adelaide (Australia).  

Follow Us

5. Murli Vijay

5/7
5. Murli Vijay

Murli Vijay, who was a dependable opener and known for his solid technique, scored centuries in Nottingham (England), Brisbane (Australia).  

Follow Us

6. KL Rahul

6/7
6. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who has shown his batting versatility in SENA countries, scored hundreds in Lord’s, Oval (England); Sydney (Australia) as opener.  

Follow Us

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal

7/7
7. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his aggressive yet composed batting style in Test cricket. In his short Test career, Yashasvi has scored centuries in Leeds (England); Perth (Australia).  

Follow Us
Ind vs EngIndia vs EnglandAnderson-Tendulkar TrophyIND vs ENG Test seriesIND vs ENG 1st TestIND vs ENG Test series recordsYashasvi JaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal recordsYashasvi Jaiswal Test recordsYashasvi Jaiswal centuriesYashasvi Jaiswal Test cricketKL RahulKL Rahul recordsKL Rahul Test cricketKl Rahul CenturiesKL Rahul StatsVirender SehwagVirender Sehwag recordsVirender Sehwag Test cricketVirender Sehwag Test recordsVirender Sehwag centuriesVinoo MankadVinoo Mankad RecordsVinoo Mankad Test recordsVinoo Mankad centuriesSunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar centuriesSunil Gavaskar recordsSunil Gavaskar Test recordsSunil Gavaskar EnglandRavi ShastriRavi Shastri RecordsRavi Shastri Test centuriesmurli vijayMurli Vijay Test cricketMurli Vijay recordsMurli Vijay centuries
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
RCB
RCB Players Who Won IPL Title With Other Teams Before Winning It Again In 2025: Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And...
camera icon7
title
national park ranthambore
Meet Queen Of Ranthambore: Used To Be World’s Oldest-Surviving Tigress In Wild, Passed Away At Age Of...
camera icon8
title
Kuberaa
Kuberaa Roars Into Theatres: 6 Reasons Why This Film Is A Must-Watch THIS Weekend
camera icon12
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 23- 29: Your Mind And Heart Could Be At Conflict THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Yashasvi Jaiswal
3 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Break In IND vs ENG Series After Scoring Century In Leeds Test - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK