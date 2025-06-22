7 Indian Openers To Score Test Centuries In Both England And Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag; Check Full List
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive century (101 off 159) on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds on June 20 (Friday). With this, Jaiswal became the seventh Indian opener to score a hundred in both England and Australia in Test cricket.
Here's list of 7 Indian openers who have scored centuries in both England Australia in Tests:
1. Vinoo Mankad
Vinoo Mankad, who was a versatile all-rounder and one of India's earliest Test openers, scored hundreds at Lord's (England) and Melbourne (Australia).
2. Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar, who was known for his ability to score runs in challenging overseas conditions, scored multiple centuries in England and Australia. Gavaskar scored hundreds in Manchester, Oval (England); Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney (Australia).
3. Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri, who was a reliable opener in the late 1980s and early 1990s, scored centuries in Lord’s, Oval (England); Sydney (Australia).
4. Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag, who revolutionised Test opening with his aggressive batting, scored hundreds in Nottingham (England); Melbourne, Adelaide (Australia).
5. Murli Vijay
Murli Vijay, who was a dependable opener and known for his solid technique, scored centuries in Nottingham (England), Brisbane (Australia).
6. KL Rahul
KL Rahul, who has shown his batting versatility in SENA countries, scored hundreds in Lord’s, Oval (England); Sydney (Australia) as opener.
7. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is known for his aggressive yet composed batting style in Test cricket. In his short Test career, Yashasvi has scored centuries in Leeds (England); Perth (Australia).
