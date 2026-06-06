7 Indian openers with most Test hundreds: Sunil Gavaskar on top, Gautam Gambhir at 5th, KL Rahul at...; check full list

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KL Rahul, star India opener, smashed a gritty century against Afghanistan on the first day of the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6. Following his latest century, Rahul firmly asserted himself in the elite leaderboard for Indian openers with the most Test hundreds.

Here is the list of the 7 Indian openers who have smashed most Test hundreds: