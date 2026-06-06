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NewsPhotos7 Indian openers with most Test hundreds: Sunil Gavaskar on top, Gautam Gambhir at 5th, KL Rahul at...; check full list
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7 Indian openers with most Test hundreds: Sunil Gavaskar on top, Gautam Gambhir at 5th, KL Rahul at...; check full list

KL Rahul, star India opener, smashed a gritty century against Afghanistan on the first day of the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6. Following his latest century, Rahul firmly asserted himself in the elite leaderboard for Indian openers with the most Test hundreds.

Here is the list of the 7 Indian openers who have smashed most Test hundreds:

Updated:Jun 06, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
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1. Sunil Gavaskar - 33 Centuries

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1. Sunil Gavaskar - 33 Centuries

The undisputed king of Indian openers, Sunil Gavaskar set the benchmark in an era dominated by fearsome fast bowlers. Gavaskar, known as 'The Little Master,' stood like a wall and faced the likes of Lillee, Thomson, Roberts, and Holding without helmets in his early days, yet amassed 33 hundreds while opening the batting (one of his 34 total Test tons came lower down the order). (Pic credit: ICC)  

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2. Virender Sehwag - 22 Centuries

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2. Virender Sehwag - 22 Centuries

Virender Sehwag brought aggression and fearlessness to the opening slot like no one else in Indian cricket. Sehwag loved to attack from ball one, scoring two triple centuries (319 and 309) and becoming the first Indian to do so. His 22 hundreds as an opener came at a blistering pace, often setting up massive totals. Sehwag’s ability to dominate spin and pace alike made him a nightmare for opposition captains. (Pic credit: BCCI/ICC)

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3. Murali Vijay - 12 Centuries

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3. Murali Vijay - 12 Centuries

Murali Vijay, known as 'The Monk' for his incredible ability to leave the ball outside the off-stump, was the backbone of India's Test top-order throughout the mid-2010s. His flawless technique under pressure in tough overseas conditions like England and Australia helped him secure 12 Test centuries. (Pic credit: ICC)  

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4. KL Rahul - 11 Centuries

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4. KL Rahul - 11 Centuries

Following his recent majestic knock against Afghanistan, KL Rahul has firmly asserted himself at the 4th spot on this prestigious list and  continues to push towards the top tier. Out of his 12 overall Test centuries, 11 have come while opening the batting. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

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5. Gautam Gambhir - 9 Centuries

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5. Gautam Gambhir - 9 Centuries

A clutch player in every sense, Gautam Gambhir occupies the 5th spot with 9 Test hundreds as an opener. Famous for his gritty match-saving knocks - most notably his legendary 137 off 436 balls against New Zealand in Napier - Gambhir brought a fierce competitive spirit and rock-solid defense to the crease. (Pic credit: ICC)  

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6. Rohit Sharma - 9 Centuries

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6. Rohit Sharma - 9 Centuries

Tied with Gautam Gambhir at 9 centuries is the current all-format captain, Rohit Sharma. After transitioning to the opening spot in Test cricket later in his career, Rohit quickly adapted his elegant game to red-ball demands, scoring incredibly vital hundreds both on spinning home tracks and in swinging English conditions. (Pic credit: ICC) 

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7. Navjot Singh Sidhu - 8 Centuries

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7. Navjot Singh Sidhu - 8 Centuries

The flamboyant Navjot Singh Sidhu brought flair and power to the opening role in the 1990s. His 8 hundreds, often laced with aggressive shots, entertained crowds and provided India with momentum in many matches.  (Pic credit: ICC)  

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Most centuries by Indian openers in test cricketIndian openers most Test hundreds full listGautam GambhirKL RahulSunil Gavaskar Virender Sehwag Murali Vijay KL Rahul Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma Navjot Singh Sidhu Test centuries
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