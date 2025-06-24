7 Indian Players To Score Centuries In Both Innings Of A Test Match: Rishabh Pant Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List

photoDetails

Rishabh Pant has produced an impressive performance with the bat in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series between India and England at Headingley, Leeds. Pant, who had scored a fluent 134 in the first innings, followed it up with another fantastic century in the second innings, scoring 118 off 140 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test.



With this, the 27-year-old Pant became the seventh Indian batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.



Here's list of Indian batters with centuries in both innings of a Test match: