NewsPhotos7 Indian Players To Score Centuries In Both Innings Of A Test Match: Rishabh Pant Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List
7 Indian Players To Score Centuries In Both Innings Of A Test Match: Rishabh Pant Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List

Rishabh Pant has produced an impressive performance with the bat in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series between India and England at Headingley, Leeds. Pant, who had scored a fluent 134 in the first innings, followed it up with another fantastic century in the second innings, scoring 118 off 140 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test.

With this, the 27-year-old Pant became the seventh Indian batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Here's list of Indian batters with centuries in both innings of a Test match:

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
1. Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare scored centuries in both innings of a Test match for India against Australia at Adelaide Oval in 1948. Vijay scored 116 and 145 runs in that Test match.  

2. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar scored centuries in both innings of a Test match for India three times during his Test career. In 1971 against the West Indies at Port of Spain, scoring 124 and 220. In 1978 against Pakistan at Karachi, scoring 111 and 137. In 1978 against the West Indies at Port of Spain, scoring 107 and 182 not out.  

3. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid scored centuries in both innings of a Test match for India two times during his Test career. In 1999 against New Zealand at Hamilton, scoring 190 and 103 not out. In 2005 against Pakistan at Kolkata, scoring 110 and 135.

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored centuries in both innings of a Test match for India against Australia at Adelaide in 2014. Virat scored 115 and 141 runs  in that Test match.  

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane scored centuries in both innings of a Test match for India against South Africa in Delhi in 2015. He scored 127 and 100 not out in that Test match.  

6. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored centuries in both innings of a Test match for India against South Africa at Visakhapatnam in 2019. He scored 176 and 127 in that Test match.  

7. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant became the seventh Indian to bring up twin hundreds in a Test match. Pant scored 134 and 118 in the ongoing Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.  

