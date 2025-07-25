Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Indian Players With Most Runs In WTC History: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma Follows, Virat Kohli At...
7 Indian Players With Most Runs In WTC History: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma Follows, Virat Kohli At...

Rishabh Pant has become India’s highest run getter in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. The 27-year-old Pant broke Rohit Sharma’s record during the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester to achieve the huge milestone.

Here's list of Indian batters with most runs in WTC history:

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is India's leading run-scorer in World Test Championship (WTC) history. Pant, who is known for his aggressive batting style, has scored 2731 runs in 67 Test innings of WTC so far.  

2. Rohit Sharma

Former captain Rohit Sharma has scored the second most runs for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Rohit scored 2716 runs in 69 Test innings of WTC before retiring from red-ball cricket earlier this year.  

3. Virat Kohli

Former captain Virat Kohli has scored the third most runs for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Virat scored 2617 runs in 79 Test innings of WTC before retiring from red-ball cricket earlier this year.  

4. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, the current Test captain, has scored the fourth most runs for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Gill, a rising star in Indian cricket, has scored 2512 runs in 66 Test innings of WTC so far.  

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has scored the fifth most runs for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Jadeja, who bats lower down the order, has scored 2232 runs in 65 Test innings of WTC so far.  

6. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored the sixth most runs for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Jaiswal has scored 2089 runs in 43 Test innings of WTC so far.  

7. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who is known for his versatility, has scored the seventh most runs for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. Rahul has scored 1773 runs in 52 Test innings of WTC so far.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK