7 Indians to hit most sixes in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at top, Virat Kohli at 5th, Abhishek Sharma at...; check full list

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batting sensation, has become the first Indian to smash 50+ sixes in a single Indian Premier League

(IPL) season. Apart from Sooryavanshi, other Indian batters have also produced memorable six-hitting displays in the IPL over the years.

Here is the list of top 7 Indians with the most sixes in a single IPL season: