7 Indians to hit most sixes in an IPL season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at top, Virat Kohli at 5th, Abhishek Sharma at...; check full list
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batting sensation, has become the first Indian to smash 50+ sixes in a single Indian Premier League
(IPL) season. Apart from Sooryavanshi, other Indian batters have also produced memorable six-hitting displays in the IPL over the years.
Here is the list of top 7 Indians with the most sixes in a single IPL season:
1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026) - 53 Sixes
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting prodigy has taken the cricket world by storm. Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi became the first-ever Indian in IPL history to breach the elusive 50-six mark in a single season. His defining moment came against the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash, where he blazed a furious 93 off just 38 balls, including 10 towering maximums. With 53 sixes under his belt, he stands as the undisputed king of maximums among Indian players. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 2026) - 43 Sixes
In the IPL 2026 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has continued his explosive style of play at the top of the order. Representing the modern vanguard of Indian T20 batting, Abhishek Sharma has taken down spinners and pacers alike, hitting 43 sixes for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2026 season so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 2024) - 42 Sixes
Before the Sooryavanshi storm, Abhishek Sharma’s 2024 campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad was heralded as a blueprint for modern T20 opening. The left-hander dismantled bowling attacks in the powerplay, smoking 42 sixes across the season. His relentless aggression was central to SRH’s batting identity that year. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shreyas Iyer (KKR, 2025) - 39 Sixes
Known largely for his spin-tackling abilities and classic strokeplay, Shreyas Iyer unlocked a completely new power-hitting gear during IPL 2025 season, proving his versatility. Leading by example, Iyer cleared the ropes an incredible 39 times for Punjab Kings, anchoring his side while maintaining a lethal strike rate against both raw pace and mystery spin. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016) - 38 Sixes
During the IPL 2016 season, Virat Kohli was a man possessed, amassing an all-time record of 973 runs. While he is generally a textbook accumulator, Kohli combined exquisite timing with authoritative wrist-work to smash 38 sixes that year, carrying RCB all the way to the final. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Virat Kohli (RCB, 2024) - 38 Sixes
Eight years after his historic 2016 run for RCB, Virat Kohli adapted his game beautifully to match the hyper-aggressive meta of the modern IPL. Intent on silencing critics regarding his middle-overs strike rate, Virat frequently employed the sweep and slog-sweep to match his personal best of 38 sixes in a single IPL season. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Suryakumar Yadav (MI, 2025) - 38 Sixes
Suryakumar Yadav, India's premier 360-degree batter gave a masterclass in modern innovation. Utilizing his trademark flick-sixes behind square leg and slicing pacers over third man, SKY weaponized geometric angles to aggregate 38 maximums, making him a nightmare for bowlers. (Pic credit: IANS)
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