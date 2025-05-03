Advertisement
7 Interesting Facts About The Modern WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The Modern WWE World Heavyweight Championship, introduced in 2023, has already created a legacy of its own. Here are some standout facts about the prestigious title that fans will appreciate:

 

Updated:May 03, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
No Multiple-Time Champions Yet

No Multiple-Time Champions Yet

So far, each Superstar who has held the modern World Heavyweight Championship has done so only once. This means no one has yet established dominance with multiple reigns, making the title race wide open for someone. 

 

Inaugural Champion – Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Inaugural Champion – Seth

When the championship was introduced in 2023, Seth Rollins became the first to lift the gold after winning a tournament final. Rollins brought credibility and prestige to the new title with his workhorse mentality and top-tier performances, setting a strong foundation for future champions.

 

Current Champion – "Main Event" Jey Uso

Current Champion –

Jey Uso, known for his passionate persona and crowd-pleasing style, currently holds the championship. His rise to the top singles tier has been a fan-favorite story, marking a significant chapter in his post-Bloodline career. YEET!

 

Shortest Reign – Drew McIntyre

Shortest Reign – Drew McIntyre

Despite his strength and championship pedigree, Drew McIntyre had the shortest reign with the modern title. Whether due to bad timing, cash-ins, or storyline twists, his stint with the belt was brief but impactful.

 

Longest Reign – Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Longest Reign – Seth

Fittingly, the man who kicked off the title’s legacy also holds the record for the longest reign. Seth Rollins’ first run was marked by consistent defenses, high-quality matches, and a leadership role on RAW, reinforcing why he’s called "The Visionary."

 

Youngest Champion – Gunther

Youngest Champion – Gunther

Gunther, known for his hard-hitting style and dominant run as Intercontinental Champion, made history again by becoming the youngest to hold the modern World Heavyweight Championship. His reign signaled the arrival of a new generation of powerhouses at the main event level.

 

Oldest Champion – Damian Priest

Oldest Champion – Damian Priest

The Archer of Infamy, Damian Priest, etched his name into the history books as the oldest to win the championship so far. His victory represents the evolution of his career from midcard potential to top-tier champion, showcasing the depth of talent in WWE today.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK