Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday.

India stormed into the Asia Cup 2025 final unbeaten after a dominant Super Fours campaign, including victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh, securing their spot before their dead rubber against Sri Lanka on September 26. While India's bowling has been clinical, cracks in other departments could prove costly against a Pakistan side gaining momentum with contributions from their star players.

Here are the 7 primary concerns for India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan: