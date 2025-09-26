7 Major Concerns For Team India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form, Jasprit Bumrah's Subpar Performance, Sloppy Fielding And...
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, Sunday.
India stormed into the Asia Cup 2025 final unbeaten after a dominant Super Fours campaign, including victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh, securing their spot before their dead rubber against Sri Lanka on September 26. While India's bowling has been clinical, cracks in other departments could prove costly against a Pakistan side gaining momentum with contributions from their star players.
Here are the 7 primary concerns for India ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan:
1. Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form With Bat
A major headache for the Indian think tank ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan has been the form of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav with the bat. Suryakumar, who has had a challenging tournament with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025, has got out in different manners. He has scored just 59 runs in five innings so far with a strike rate that has not matched his usual explosive style. The Indian skipper will look to turn things around and produce his best performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
2. Middle-Order Fragility And Over-Reliance on Openers
While the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been prolific for India, the middle order batter likes Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson have failed to perform upto the expectations in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far. Tilak Varma has been reliable but prone to risky shots, while Shivam Dube's batting lacks fluency.
If Pakistan's pacers openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek early in the Asia Cup 2025, the middle order could collapse - exposing a lack of depth beyond the top order. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Sloppy Fielding And Dropped Catches
India's fielding has been a glaring weak link, particularly under Dubai's floodlights, where visibility challenges have led to multiple dropped catches in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. In the Super Fours win over Pakistan, four catches were dropped alongside general misfields. This worsened against Bangladesh, with five drops - including four off opener Saif Hassan, who capitalized on his chances and scored a fifty.
Indian coaches have acknowledged the issue and players need to sort it out before the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Otherwise, these errors could swing the momentum in India's favour. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Lack Of A Settled Role For Sanju Samson
In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has batted at different positions, which has led to widespread debate about team strategy, his adaptability, and the long-term impact on his confidence.
The lack of a settled role for the Samson could prove to be a critical vulnerability against a potent Pakistan bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
5. Lingering Off-Field Conflict and Mental Pressure
The India-Pakistan rivalry has spilled beyond the pitch, with flashpoints like Abhishek Sharma's heated exchange with Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's celebration, no-handshake controversies at tosses and after the game and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s protests over Suryakumar Yadav's remark and decision from match referee Andy Pycroft.
This off-field "friction" could create extra pressure on Indian players. However, Indians have handled the pressure very well so far. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
6. Jasprit Bumrah's Subpar Form
Jasprit Bumrah, India's spearhead, hasn't been at his peak, conceding multiple sixes and lacking the usual control in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far. However, Bumrah made a superb comeback in the game against Bangladesh. India would need Bumrah at his best in the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan On Sunday. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
7. Pakistan's Resurgence In Asia Cup 2025
The 2025 Men's Asia Cup has been a rollercoaster for Pakistan. After a shaky group stage and a demoralizing Super Fours loss, Pakistan's five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on September 23 marked a pivotal resurgence, propelling them to second in the Super Fours standings and setting up a high-stakes clash with Bangladesh on September 25. A thrilling win against Bangladesh has secured a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final for Pakistan and they will face India on Sunday. (Pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
