7 Overseas Players Signed Just For Playoffs: Jonny Bairstow For Ryan Rickelton, Kusal Mendis For Jos Buttler - Check Full List
As the IPL 2025 playoffs commence, several franchises have made key overseas player replacements due to international call-ups and injuries. Here’s a list of replaced players just for the playoffs.
Jonny Bairstow for Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians)
With Ryan Rickelton called up for South Africa's WTC final preparations, Mumbai Indians roped in England’s explosive batter Jonny Bairstow.
Kusal Mendis for Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)
As Jos Buttler joins England’s ODI squad, the Gujarat Titans secured Sri Lankan star Kusal Mendis as a replacement.
Richard Gleeson for Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)
Corbin Bosch’s exit due to South Africa’s red-ball duties led Mumbai Indians to sign English pacer Richard Gleeson with sharp pace and powerplay expertise.
Tim Seifert for Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, replaced England’s Jacob Bethell, who departed for international duty.
Charith Asalanka for Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)
Sri Lankan vice-captain Charith Asalanka was signed by the Mumbai Indians after Will Jacks left for England duty.
Blessing Muzarabani for Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
With Lungi Ngidi unavailable due to South Africa's Test commitments, RCB added Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani, known for his bounce and seam movement.
Kyle Jamieson for Lockie Ferguson (Punjab Kings)
After Lockie Ferguson was ruled out with a hamstring injury, Punjab Kings brought in fellow Kiwi Kyle Jamieson. The tall, fast bowler, with his ability to extract bounce and bowl handy lower-order runs.
