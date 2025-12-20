7 Players From India's T20 World Cup 2024 Winning Squad Missing In 2026: Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli; Check Full List
Defending champions and co-hosts India have named their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7. The hosts enter the tournament aiming to clinch a record third title and interestingly seven members of the historic squad that lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados in 2024 will not feature in the title defense.
From legendary retirements to tactical omissions, here is a look at the seven players missing in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad:
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, who ended India’s ICC trophy drought has passed the baton. After leading India to an unbeaten T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is. His absence leaves a massive void in leadership and opening aggression, a role now shouldered by Suryakumar Yadav (captain) and the explosive Abhishek Sharma. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, anchored India’s innings when it mattered most. Like Rohit Sharma, Virat also stepped aside after the T20 World Cup to allow the next generation to take over. The No. 3 spot, which Kohli owned for over a decade, is now the battleground for younger stars like Tilak Varma. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja, the premier all-rounder joined his senior pros - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - in retirement from T20Is after the Caribbean triumph. Jadeja’s ability to rush through overs and provide finishing kicks is being replicated by Axar Patel - now the vice-captain - and the returning Washington Sundar. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal was a squad member in 2024 (though he didn't play in the XI) and was widely seen as the natural successor to Rohit Sharma. However, he has missed the cut for 2026. The meteoric rise of Abhishek Sharma, combined with the management's desire for a multi-utility player, likely edged Jaiswal out of the final 15. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj played a key role in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, particularly on the tricky New York pitches. However, for the 2026 edition on subcontinental tracks, India has prioritized death-over specialists and batting depth. Harshit Rana, known for his variations and lower-order hitting, has taken the seamer's spot alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant, who was India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the 2024 edition but he is not part of the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The return of Ishan Kishan - fresh off a title-winning domestic season - and the retention of Sanju Samson suggests India wanted more explosive options at the top who can also keep wickets. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal, the veteran leg-spinner was part of the 2024 squad but did not get a game. His exclusion in 2026 continues the trend of India favoring mystery spin or superior defensive options. Varun Chakaravarthy, who has reinvented himself as a lethal T20 bowler, has leapfrogged Chahal to join Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos