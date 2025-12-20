Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2998347https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/7-players-from-indias-t20-world-cup-2024-winning-squad-missing-in-2026-rohit-sharma-to-virat-kohli-check-full-list-2998347
NewsPhotos7 Players From India's T20 World Cup 2024 Winning Squad Missing In 2026: Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli; Check Full List
photoDetails

7 Players From India's T20 World Cup 2024 Winning Squad Missing In 2026: Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli; Check Full List

Defending champions and co-hosts India have named their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7. The hosts enter the tournament aiming to clinch a record third title and interestingly seven members of the historic squad that lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados in 2024 will not feature in the title defense.  

From legendary retirements to tactical omissions, here is a look at the seven players missing in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad:

Updated:Dec 21, 2025, 02:35 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Rohit Sharma

1/7
1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who ended India’s ICC trophy drought has passed the baton. After leading India to an unbeaten T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is. His absence leaves a massive void in leadership and opening aggression, a role now shouldered by Suryakumar Yadav (captain) and the explosive Abhishek Sharma. (Pic credit: IANS)   

Follow Us

2. Virat Kohli

2/7
2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, anchored India’s innings when it mattered most. Like Rohit Sharma, Virat also stepped aside after the T20 World Cup to allow the next generation to take over. The No. 3 spot, which Kohli owned for over a decade, is now the battleground for younger stars like Tilak Varma. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Ravindra Jadeja

3/7
3. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, the premier all-rounder joined his senior pros - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - in retirement from T20Is after the Caribbean triumph. Jadeja’s ability to rush through overs and provide finishing kicks is being replicated by Axar Patel - now the vice-captain - and the returning Washington Sundar.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

4/7
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was a squad member in 2024 (though he didn't play in the XI) and was widely seen as the natural successor to Rohit Sharma. However, he has missed the cut for 2026. The meteoric rise of Abhishek Sharma, combined with the management's desire for a multi-utility player, likely edged Jaiswal out of the final 15. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

5. Mohammed Siraj

5/7
5. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj played a key role in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, particularly on the tricky New York pitches. However, for the 2026 edition on subcontinental tracks, India has prioritized death-over specialists and batting depth. Harshit Rana, known for his variations and lower-order hitting, has taken the seamer's spot alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

6. Rishabh Pant

6/7
6. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who was India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the 2024 edition but he is not part of the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The return of Ishan Kishan - fresh off a title-winning domestic season - and the retention of Sanju Samson suggests India wanted more explosive options at the top who can also keep wickets. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

7. Yuzvendra Chahal

7/7
7. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal, the veteran leg-spinner was part of the 2024 squad but did not get a game. His exclusion in 2026 continues the trend of India favoring mystery spin or superior defensive options. Varun Chakaravarthy, who has reinvented himself as a lethal T20 bowler, has leapfrogged Chahal to join Kuldeep Yadav in the spin department.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us
Team IndiaIndiaIndia T20 World Cup 2026 SquadIndia T20 World Cup 2024 Winning SquadIndia squad T20 World Cup 2026T20 World Cup 2026 India squadT20 World Cup 2026 India squad announcementRohit SharmaVirat KohliRavindra JadejaRishabh PantYashasvi JaiswalMohammed SirajYuzvendra ChahalRohit Sharma T20 World Cup 2024 titleRohit Sharma T20 World Cup captaincyVirat Kohli T20 World Cup 2024Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli T20 World Cup 2024Rishabh Pant T20 World Cup 2024Yashasvi Jaiswal T20 World Cup 2024Mohammed Siraj T20 World Cup 2024Yuzvendra Chahal T20 World Cup 2024India Squad T20 World Cup 2024 vs India Squad T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI And Impact Player For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson-Ayush Mhatre As Openers, Dewald Brevis At No.5 Spot, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas Day Gifts 2025: 7 Unique Ideas To Surprise Your Loved Ones Before THIS Year Ends
camera icon9
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas 2025 Celebrity Style Guide: From Alia Bhatt To Nitanshi Goel, Steal Festive Fashion Inspo From Bollywood Divas
camera icon8
title
Pana Devi Godara
Meet 94-Year-Old Woman Who Proves Age Is Just a Number, Wins 4 Gold Medals at Asian Masters Athletics Championship– Know All About Her