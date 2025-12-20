photoDetails

Defending champions and co-hosts India have named their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on February 7. The hosts enter the tournament aiming to clinch a record third title and interestingly seven members of the historic squad that lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados in 2024 will not feature in the title defense.



From legendary retirements to tactical omissions, here is a look at the seven players missing in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: