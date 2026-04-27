7 players to watch out for during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 clash: KL Rahul to Virat Kohli; check full list

photoDetails

english

3041515

The stage is set for a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27. With RCB sitting comfortably at 2nd on the table and DC struggling at 7th, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Here are the key players to keep an eye on for this high-octane DC vs RCB IPL 2026 clash: