7 players to watch out for during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 clash: KL Rahul to Virat Kohli; check full list
The stage is set for a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27. With RCB sitting comfortably at 2nd on the table and DC struggling at 7th, the stakes couldn't be higher.
Here are the key players to keep an eye on for this high-octane DC vs RCB IPL 2026 clash:
KL Rahul (DC)
KL Rahul has been in red-hot form for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026. He tops the run charts with 357 runs in 7 innings, including a historic unbeaten 152 off 67 balls (the first Indian to score 150+ in IPL history) against Punjab Kings. His ability to anchor the top order while accelerating makes him a nightmare for opposition bowlers on Delhi's batting-friendly surface. (Pic credit: IANS)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Virat Kohli returns to his 'home' ground in Delhi, where he has a strong history. He has played key knocks for RCB this season with a high strike rate, including a match-winning 81 against Gujarat Titans recently. Kohli thrives in big chases and loves playing in Delhi. His duel with DC's spinners will be fascinating. As RCB's talisman, a Kohli special could power them to a big total or chase. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Rajat Patidar has been explosive, particularly against spin, and leads from the front. His aggressive middle-overs batting has been key to RCB's success. On a true Delhi pitch, his ability to use his feet and clear boundaries will be crucial against DC spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. (Pic credit: IANS)
Tristan Stubbs (DC)
Tristan Stubbs has become the 'X-factor' for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the middle order. Stubbs has delivered match-winning knocks, including in the win over RCB earlier this season. His ability to finish games with clean hitting makes him the most dangerous player in the death overs for Bengaluru's bowlers. (Pic credit: IANS)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the veteran swing king, is a top contender for the Purple Cap this year. His ability to swing the new ball under the lights in Delhi could dismantle DC's top order before they even get started. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
On a surface that might offer some grip during the middle overs, Kuldeep is DC’s primary weapon. He took 2/32 in the previous encounter between these two sides. His battle against RCB's middle-order power hitters like Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David will be decisive. (Pic credit: IANS)
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Devdutt Padikkal has reinvented himself as the "backbone" of the RCB middle order this season, and expectations are high for his performance against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Unlike his previous seasons as a cautious opener, Padikkal is currently batting at No. 3 with a strike rate exceeding 150 in IPL 2026. With Phil Salt ruled out of tonight's game due to injury and Jacob Bethell expected to open with Virat Kohli, Padikkal’s role at one-down becomes even more critical. (Pic credit: IANS)
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