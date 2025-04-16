7 players Who Won POTM After Years In IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins MS Dhoni- Check In Pics
IPL 2025 has brought several comeback stories to life, with seasoned players reclaiming the spotlight after years. Here’s a list of 7 players who won the player of the match after years in IPL 2025.
Karn Sharma – After 8 Years
Karn Sharma made a stunning comeback in IPL 2025, winning the Player of the Match award after 8 years. Playing as an Impact Player for MI, he took 3 crucial wickets in the middle overs against Delhi Capitals, turning the game in his team’s favor.
Jofra Archer – After 7 Years
Making a strong return to the IPL, Jofra Archer was instrumental in the Rajasthan Royals' 50-run win over the Punjab Kings. He struck early, removing two top-order batters in his very first over, earning his first POTM award in 7 years.
MS Dhoni – After 6 Years
MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a classic finishing act against Lucknow Super Giants. His composed finish alongside Shivam Dube ended CSK’s five-match losing streak, securing Dhoni his first Player of the Match award since 2019.
Nitish Rana – After 4 Years
Nitish Rana impressed with a fluent half-century against Chennai Super Kings, ending a personal dry spell. His match-winning knock earned him his first POTM award in 4 years.
Quinton de Kock – After 3 Years
Quinton de Kock delivered a vintage knock, smashing an unbeaten 97 against the Rajasthan Royals. This powerful innings earned him a well-deserved Player of the Match award, his first in three years.
Yuzvendra Chahal – After 3 Years
Chahal was at his brilliant best against Kolkata Knight Riders, taking 4 key wickets. His performance broke a 3-year POTM drought and reminded everyone why he’s among the IPL’s elite spinners.
Mohammed Siraj – After 2 Years
Now playing for the Gujarat Titans after being released by RCB, Mohammed Siraj shone against his former team with figures of 3/19. His fiery spell helped GT clinch the win and earned him a POTM award after two years.
Trending Photos