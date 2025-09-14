7 Players With Most Wickets In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Hardik Pandya On Top, Bhuvneshwar Kumar At 2nd, Naseem Shah At...
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. This high-octane clash, set to unfold in the UAE, promises another chapter in their storied history.While team victories are paramount, individual brilliance with the ball has often defined these encounters over the years, etching players into the annals of this celebrated rivalry.
Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash, let's take a look at top 7 wicket takers in T20I matches between India and Pakistan:
1. Hardik Pandya
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. With his crafty medium-fast bowling, Pandya has claimed a total of 13 wickets in 7 matches, making him a pivotal figure with the ball in this storied rivalry. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar, who is known for his deadly swing with the new ball, has picked a total of 11 wickets in 7 matches. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Umar Gul
Pakistan's former pace spearhead Umar Gul is the third most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Gul, in his prime, was renowned for his lethal yorkers and death-bowling prowess, and has claimed a total of 11 wickets in 6 matches. (Pic credit: ICC)
4. Naseem Shah
Young fast bowler Naseem Shah is the fourth most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Naseem has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the fifth most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Arshdeep has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf is the sixth most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Rauf has picked 7 wickets in 5 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Mohammad Amir
Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir is the seventh most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Amir has picked 6 wickets in 3 matches.
