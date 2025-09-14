Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2959543https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/7-players-with-most-wickets-in-india-vs-pakistan-t20is-ahead-of-asia-2025-clash-hardik-pandya-on-top-bhuvneshwar-kumar-at-2nd-naseem-shah-at-2959543
NewsPhotos7 Players With Most Wickets In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Hardik Pandya On Top, Bhuvneshwar Kumar At 2nd, Naseem Shah At...
photoDetails

7 Players With Most Wickets In India vs Pakistan T20Is Ahead Of Asia 2025 Clash: Hardik Pandya On Top, Bhuvneshwar Kumar At 2nd, Naseem Shah At...

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a much-anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, Sunday. This high-octane clash, set to unfold in the UAE, promises another chapter in their storied history.While team victories are paramount, individual brilliance with the ball has often defined these encounters over the years, etching players into the annals of this celebrated rivalry.

Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash, let's take a look at top 7 wicket takers in T20I matches between India and Pakistan:  

Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Hardik Pandya

1/7
1. Hardik Pandya

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. With his crafty medium-fast bowling, Pandya has claimed a total of 13 wickets in 7 matches, making him a pivotal figure with the ball in this storied rivalry. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

2/7
2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar, who is known for his deadly swing with the new ball, has picked a total of 11 wickets in 7 matches. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

3. Umar Gul

3/7
3. Umar Gul

Pakistan's former pace spearhead Umar Gul is the third most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Gul, in his prime, was renowned for his lethal yorkers and death-bowling prowess, and has claimed a total of 11 wickets in 6 matches. (Pic credit: ICC)  

 

Follow Us

4. Naseem Shah

4/7
4. Naseem Shah

Young fast bowler Naseem Shah is the fourth most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Naseem has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

5. Arshdeep Singh

5/7
5. Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the fifth most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Arshdeep has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

6. Haris Rauf

6/7
6. Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is the sixth most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Rauf has picked 7 wickets in 5 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

7. Mohammad Amir

7/7
7. Mohammad Amir

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir is the seventh most successful bowler in the T20 Internationals between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Amir  has picked 6 wickets in 3 matches.  

Follow Us
Ind vs PakIndia vs PakistanPak vs IndIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025India playing XIIndia playing xi vs pakistanIndia likely Playing XI vs PAKSuryakumar YadavSuryakumar Yadav India captainSuryakumar Yadav T20I recordsSuryakumar Yadav recordsSuryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025 India captaincySuryakumar Yadav Asia Cup 2025 vs PakistanHardik PandyaHardik Pandya vs PakistanHardik Pandya Asia Cup 2025Hardik Pandya Asia Cup recordsBhuvneshwar KumarBhuvneshwar Kumar RecordsBhuvneshwar Kumar Asia Cup recordsBhuvneshwar Kumar vs PakistanBhuvneshwar Kumar T20I recordsNaseem ShahNaseem Shah vs IndiaNaseem Shah Asia Cup recordsUmar GulUmar Gul vs IndiaUmar Gul Asia Cup recordsUmar Gul recordsArshdeep SinghArshdeep Singh vs PakistanArshdeep Singh Asia Cup recordsArshdeep Singh Asia Cup 2025Haris RaufHaris Rauf vs IndiaHaris Rauf Asia Cup recordsMohammad AmirMohammad Amir Asia Cup r
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
SA20 auction
IPL 2025 Stars From CSK, KKR, LSG, SRH, RR, GT Who Earned Big At SA20 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Is The Only Richest Person In This Country: Turned Instant Noodles Into Global Brand And Built Rs 167,000,000,000 Empire; He Is Not From India, US, Or China
camera icon7
title
new pm of nepal
Woman Who Broke 67-Year History Of Male Dominance In Nepal: Meet World’s First Female PM Elected Through Discord
camera icon9
title
Ind vs Pak
5 Indians Who Will Face Pakistan For The First Time In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma To Kuldeep Yadav - Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Sunday Watchlist
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks, Including Materialists, Demon Slayer, Tumbbad And More To Stream On Netflix And Prime Video
NEWS ON ONE CLICK