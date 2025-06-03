Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910713https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/7-rcb-and-pbks-stars-who-are-already-ipl-champions-with-other-teams-shreyas-iyer-phil-salt-yash-dayal-more-check-in-pics-2910713
NewsPhotos7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics
photoDetails

7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to battle it out in the IPL 2025 final, several key players on both sides already carry the weight of past IPL glory

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Krunal Pandya (RCB)

1/7
Krunal Pandya (RCB)

Krunal Pandya, now a part of RCB, is a seasoned IPL campaigner with three titles (2017, 2019, 2020) won with the Mumbai Indians. Known for his utility as a left-arm spinner and a gritty middle-order batter. 

 

Follow Us

Suyash Sharma (RCB)

2/7
Suyash Sharma (RCB)

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma joined RCB after being part of KKR’s title-winning squad in 2024. While he wasn’t a regular in KKR’s playing XI, his time with a champion team sharpened his mindset.

 

Follow Us

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

3/7
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings a wealth of experience to RCB, including an IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, where he also won the Purple Cap. 

 

Follow Us

Yash Dayal (RCB)

4/7
Yash Dayal (RCB)

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal was part of the Gujarat Titans’ historic title win in 2022 during their debut season. His ability to deliver in pressure situations has matured since then, and at RCB, he’s become a trusted pace option. 

 

Follow Us

Phil Salt (RCB)

5/7
Phil Salt (RCB)

Dynamic opener Phil Salt played a crucial role in KKR’s victorious 2024 season, forming explosive partnerships at the top. Now with RCB, Salt continues to impress, especially after making headlines by flying 6817 KM from the UK to India just in time for the 2025 final. 

 

Follow Us

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

6/7
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was part of the Chennai Super Kings’ title win in 2021, where his disciplined fast bowling stood out. At RCB, he brings calm under pressure, a sharp cricketing brain, and the ability to deliver early breakthroughs, qualities honed in championship settings.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

7/7
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer, now captain of PBKS, led KKR to their 2024 title, showcasing his tactical acumen and solid top-order batting. Known for his composure and leadership, Iyer's arrival at Punjab Kings has brought renewed hope of clinching their elusive first IPL trophy, backed by his proven credentials.

 

Follow Us
IPL 2025 finalRCB vs PBKSRCB IPL winnersPBKS IPL winnersplayers who won IPL with other teamsKrunal Pandya IPL titlesPhil Salt IPL 2024 winnerJosh Hazlewood IPL championBhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2016Yash Dayal GT IPL 2022Shreyas Iyer IPL 2024 winnerSuyash Sharma IPL 2024IPL title winners in RCB and PBKSIPL multi-team champions
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
World's Youngest Female CA
Meet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope June 04-10: Sudden Expenses May Come Up For Aries; Signs Of Biz Profit For Scorpio
camera icon7
title
Kamal Haasan
Meet 70-Year-Old Top Indian Actor Who Did Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone's Make-Up For Rambo 3, Today Charges Rs 100 To Rs 150 Cr Per Film
camera icon18
title
IPL 2025
IPL Winners List (2008–2024): From Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni's CSK To Shreyas Iyer's KKR & Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK