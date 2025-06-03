7 RCB And PBKS Stars Who Are Already IPL Champions With Other Teams: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Yash Dayal & More - Check In Pics
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) prepare to battle it out in the IPL 2025 final, several key players on both sides already carry the weight of past IPL glory
Krunal Pandya (RCB)
Krunal Pandya, now a part of RCB, is a seasoned IPL campaigner with three titles (2017, 2019, 2020) won with the Mumbai Indians. Known for his utility as a left-arm spinner and a gritty middle-order batter.
Suyash Sharma (RCB)
Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma joined RCB after being part of KKR’s title-winning squad in 2024. While he wasn’t a regular in KKR’s playing XI, his time with a champion team sharpened his mindset.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings a wealth of experience to RCB, including an IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, where he also won the Purple Cap.
Yash Dayal (RCB)
Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal was part of the Gujarat Titans’ historic title win in 2022 during their debut season. His ability to deliver in pressure situations has matured since then, and at RCB, he’s become a trusted pace option.
Phil Salt (RCB)
Dynamic opener Phil Salt played a crucial role in KKR’s victorious 2024 season, forming explosive partnerships at the top. Now with RCB, Salt continues to impress, especially after making headlines by flying 6817 KM from the UK to India just in time for the 2025 final.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was part of the Chennai Super Kings’ title win in 2021, where his disciplined fast bowling stood out. At RCB, he brings calm under pressure, a sharp cricketing brain, and the ability to deliver early breakthroughs, qualities honed in championship settings.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer, now captain of PBKS, led KKR to their 2024 title, showcasing his tactical acumen and solid top-order batting. Known for his composure and leadership, Iyer's arrival at Punjab Kings has brought renewed hope of clinching their elusive first IPL trophy, backed by his proven credentials.
Trending Photos