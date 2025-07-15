1 / 7

Rishabh Pant's run out in the first innings on Day 3 was one of the biggest turning points of the third Test at Lord's. Pant, who was batting fluently on 74, attempted a quick single to bring KL Rahul on strike, hoping to help the latter complete his century before lunch. However, Pant was caught short by a brilliant direct hit from Ben Stokes.

Pant's dismissal triggered a collapse from 376/6 to 387 all out, costing India a potential 50-100 run lead that could have been crucial on a deteriorating Lord's pitch.