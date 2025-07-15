7 Reasons Why India Lost The 3rd Test Against England At Lord's: Rishabh Pant’s Run-Out, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Reckless Shot And....
The Shubman Gill-led India suffered a crushing defeat in the 3rd Test against England at Lord’s despite being in strong position at various stages of the match. The Ben Stokes-led England are now leading the five-match series 2-1 after their thrilling 22-run win at Lord's.
Let's take a look at key reasons behind India’s disappointing loss at Lord's.
1. Rishabh Pant’s Run-Out
Rishabh Pant's run out in the first innings on Day 3 was one of the biggest turning points of the third Test at Lord's. Pant, who was batting fluently on 74, attempted a quick single to bring KL Rahul on strike, hoping to help the latter complete his century before lunch. However, Pant was caught short by a brilliant direct hit from Ben Stokes.
Pant's dismissal triggered a collapse from 376/6 to 387 all out, costing India a potential 50-100 run lead that could have been crucial on a deteriorating Lord's pitch.
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Reckless Shot
Yashasvi Jaiswal's reckless shot against Jofra Archer at the start in the fourth innings was also a crucial factor in India's loss in the third Test at Lord's. Jaiswal got enticed into hitting a short ball from Archer but England's fast bowler's pace was too hot to handle at Lord's. Yashasvi could have taken a cue on how England's batters respected the conditions and left their Bazball approach in the first innings to adjust to a difficult pitch on the opening day of the Lord's Test.
3. Conceding Excessive Extras
The Indian bowlers conceded 31 extras in the first innings and 32 in the second. A total of 63 extras proved costly in a low-scoring chase as it effectively increased England's target.
4. Shubman Gill's Twin Failures
India skipper Shubman Gill dominated the proceedings with the bat in the first Two Tests of the five-match series. However, England managed to find a way to stop Gill's incredible run with the bat in the third Test at Lord's, which eventually proved crucial in their home side's success.
Gill edged the outswinger from Chris Woakes to be dismissed for 16 in the first innings while Brydon Carse removed him for just 6 runs in the second innings at Lord's.
5. KL Rahul's Drop of Jamie Smith
KL Rahul’s dropped catch of Jamie Smith (on 5) in the first innings was a turning point in the Lord's Test. Smith went on to score 51, and with Brydon Carse’s 56, England added over 100 runs after being 271/7, reaching 387, which eventually made things more difficult for India.
6. Batting Collapses
India suffered batting collapses in both innings of the Lord's Test. At one point, India were 376/6 and expected to take the first innings lead but they suffered a lower order collapse and finished level on England's first innings total of 387. India lost their last four wickets for 11 runs as the England pace attack ran through the lower order.
While chasing a target of 193 runs for victory, India suffered the batting collapse in the second innings as well and eventually lost the Lord's Test match.
7. England’s Relentless Bowling And Ben Stokes' Impact
England's bowlers, led by Ben Stokes (3/48) and Jofra Archer (3/55), exploited the deteriorating pitch effectively and troubled the Indian batter in the 4th innings of the Lord's Test. Stokes' 19.2-over spell and his captaincy under pressure were pivotal for England's win at Lord's
