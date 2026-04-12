7 records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match: Surpassing MS Dhoni; joining Virat Kohli, equaling Shubman Gill and...; check full list

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In a match that will be remembered as a turning point for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026, star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a sensational knock (115 not out off just 56 balls) to power CSK to an impressive 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sanju's knock not only handed CSK their first win of the season but also etched his name into the IPL record books multiple times.

Here's list of records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match: