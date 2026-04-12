7 records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match: Surpassing MS Dhoni; joining Virat Kohli, equaling Shubman Gill and...; check full list
In a match that will be remembered as a turning point for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026, star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a sensational knock (115 not out off just 56 balls) to power CSK to an impressive 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Sanju's knock not only handed CSK their first win of the season but also etched his name into the IPL record books multiple times.
Here's list of records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match:
1. Highest Score By A CSK Wicketkeeper
For years, MS Dhoni held the record for the highest individual score by a CSK wicketkeeper (84 not out vs RCB in 2019). With his sensational knock against DC, Sanju Samson surpassed MS Dhoni and his 115 not out now stands as the highest score by a designated wicketkeeper for Chennai Super Kings, firmly establishing him as the heir to the "Thala" legacy. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Centuries For Three Different IPL Teams
With his sensational knock against Delhi Capitals, Sanju Samson joined KL Rahul as only the second player in IPL history to score centuries for three different teams: Delhi Daredevils (now DC), Rajasthan Royals, and now CSK. This was his fourth IPL hundred overall. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. First Centurion Of IPL 2026
Sanju Samson etched his name into the 2026 archives by becoming the first player to hit a century in IPL 2026 season. Remarkably, this is the fourth time in his career that he has scored the first hundred of an IPL season (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2026). (Pic credit: CSK)
4. 400 T20 Sixes Milestone
During his blitz at Chepauk, Sanju Samson became only the fourth Indian to hit 400 sixes in T20 cricket. He now sits alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav in this exclusive power-hitting club. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Moving Up In IPL Century List
With his fourth IPL hundred, Sanju Samson moved up the all-time list, equaling the tallies of Shubman Gill, Shane Watson, and David Warner. He now only trails Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), Chris Gayle (6), and KL Rahul (5) on the leaderboard for most centuries in the tournament's history. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Second Batter To Score A Century vs DC for CSK
Following Murali Vijay's 113 in 2012, Sanju Samson became just the second CSK player to hit a ton against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Fourth-Highest Individual Score For CSK In IPL
Sanju Samson's 115 not out ranks among the top knocks for CSK in IPL history. It was the fourth-highest individual score for CSK in the IPL after Murali Vijay's 127, Shane Watson's 117 not out and Michael Hussey's 116 not out. (Pic credit: IANS)
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