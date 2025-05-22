7 Retained IPL Players Who Might Be Released Before IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Mayank Yadav & More - Check Full List
As IPL 2025 nears its conclusion, franchises are already reviewing their squad performances to decide on retentions for the 2026 season. Several high-profile retained players underperformed or were plagued by injuries, putting their futures in question. Here's a look at some players who might be released before IPL 2026:
Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)
Retained for ₹11 crore, Hetmyer had a disappointing season, scoring only 227 runs in 12 innings, with just one half-century. Given his price tag and lackluster performance, RR might reconsider his spot ahead of 2026.
Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans)
GT retained Shahrukh Khan for ₹4 crore, but he managed only 90 runs in 8 innings. Though he didn’t get many opportunities, his limited impact could lead to a release, especially if GT seeks stronger middle-order firepower.
Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) Retained for ₹4 crore in the 2025 mega auction, Ramandeep failed to justify his price, scoring just 34 runs in 6 innings at an average of 8.5. His form puts him at risk of being cut before IPL 2026.
Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
Retained for ₹11 crore, Mayank was expected to lead the pace attack. However, frequent injuries limited him to just 2 matches. His inability to stay fit might prompt LSG to release him and explore more reliable options.
Ravi Bishnoi (Lucknow Super Giants)
Despite being retained for ₹11 crore, Bishnoi struggled throughout the season, claiming only 9 wickets in 10 innings and leaking runs at an economy of 10.41. LSG could look for a more economical spinner in 2026.
Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings)
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, CSK retained Pathirana for ₹13 crore, reflecting their confidence in his abilities. But he picked only 12 wickets in 13 Matches.
Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)
Retained for ₹4 crore, Mohsin Khan was ruled out due to injury and never featured in IPL 2025. Given his fitness concerns, LSG might move on and free up funds for a more dependable pacer.
