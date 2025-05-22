Advertisement
7 Retained IPL Players Who Might Be Released Before IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Mayank Yadav & More - Check Full List
7 Retained IPL Players Who Might Be Released Before IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Mayank Yadav & More - Check Full List

As IPL 2025 nears its conclusion, franchises are already reviewing their squad performances to decide on retentions for the 2026 season. Several high-profile retained players underperformed or were plagued by injuries, putting their futures in question. Here's a look at some players who might be released before IPL 2026:

 

Updated:May 22, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)

Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)

Retained for ₹11 crore, Hetmyer had a disappointing season, scoring only 227 runs in 12 innings, with just one half-century. Given his price tag and lackluster performance, RR might reconsider his spot ahead of 2026.

 

Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans)

GT retained Shahrukh Khan for ₹4 crore, but he managed only 90 runs in 8 innings. Though he didn’t get many opportunities, his limited impact could lead to a release, especially if GT seeks stronger middle-order firepower.

 

Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

 Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) Retained for ₹4 crore in the 2025 mega auction, Ramandeep failed to justify his price, scoring just 34 runs in 6 innings at an average of 8.5. His form puts him at risk of being cut before IPL 2026.

 

Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)

Retained for ₹11 crore, Mayank was expected to lead the pace attack. However, frequent injuries limited him to just 2 matches. His inability to stay fit might prompt LSG to release him and explore more reliable options.

 

Ravi Bishnoi (Lucknow Super Giants)

Ravi Bishnoi (Lucknow Super Giants)

Despite being retained for ₹11 crore, Bishnoi struggled throughout the season, claiming only 9 wickets in 10 innings and leaking runs at an economy of 10.41. LSG could look for a more economical spinner in 2026.

 

Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings)

Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, CSK retained Pathirana for ₹13 crore, reflecting their confidence in his abilities. But he picked only 12 wickets in 13 Matches. 

 

Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)

Retained for ₹4 crore, Mohsin Khan was ruled out due to injury and never featured in IPL 2025. Given his fitness concerns, LSG might move on and free up funds for a more dependable pacer.

 

