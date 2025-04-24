7 Rohit Sharma’s U19 Teammates Who Triumphed In The IPL: David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja & More - Check Full List
Several cricketers from Rohit Sharma’s U19 World Cup batch have not only made it big internationally but also left their mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by lifting the coveted trophy. Here's a look at those talented players:
David Warner
A fellow U19 batchmate of Rohit Sharma, David Warner captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016, showcasing his leadership and explosive batting prowess.
Tim Southee
The New Zealand pacer has been part of two IPL title-winning teams. He lifted the trophy with Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and again with Mumbai Indians in 2017, proving to be a valuable asset with the ball.
Ravindra Jadeja
One of the most successful all-rounders in IPL history, Jadeja has won the title four times, once with Rajasthan Royals (2008) and three times with Chennai Super Kings. He was a standout performer in Rohit’s U19 team.
Sunil Narine
Known for his mystery spin, Sunil Narine has been a crucial part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, helping them secure three IPL titles. His all-around performances have consistently turned matches in KKR's favor.
Ben Cutting
The Australian all-rounder played a match-winning role in the 2016 IPL final, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad claim their first title. His powerful hitting and crucial wickets earned him accolades.
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh's premier all-rounder and Rohit’s U19 teammate, Shakib, won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014, contributing both with bat and ball.
Moeen Ali
The English all-rounder has enjoyed IPL success with Chennai Super Kings, winning the title twice in 2021 and 2023. His versatility has made him a key figure in the squad.
