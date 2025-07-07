7 Special Records Of MS Dhoni That May Never Be Broken - Check In Pics

photoDetails

english

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, known as "Captain Cool," is celebrating his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7. After leading India to three ICC titles - ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, Dhoni retired from international cricket nearly five years ago but his presence in the sport remains as influential as ever. The five-times IPL winning captain recently featured in the cash rich-league for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 season.

At his 44th birthday, let's take a look at seven remarkable records of MS Dhoni that may never be broken: