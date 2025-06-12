Advertisement
8 Bowlers With Most Wickets In ICC Finals: Mitchell Starc Overtakes Mohammed Shami - CheckList

The greatest ICC tournament finals are defined not just by explosive batting but by clutch bowling spells under pressure. Here are 8 bowlers who dominated the finals. 

 

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Mitchell Starc – 11 Wickets (6 Innings)

Mitchell Starc stands tall as the highest wicket-taker in ICC finals, delivering consistently across big matches. His latest spell in the WTC 2025 Final against South Africa pushed him past Shami with a clinical 2/10, showcasing his ability to strike early and apply pressure. 

 

Mohammed Shami – 10 Wickets (6 Innings)

India’s pace ace Mohammed Shami made a name for himself in ICC knockout games, especially finals. He was vital in the WTC 2021 Final with figures of 4/76 and has been a reliable performer in pressure matches. 

 

Trent Boult – 8 Wickets (5 Innings)

Trent Boult’s skill with the new ball has been instrumental in New Zealand’s run to multiple ICC finals. He consistently delivered with early breakthroughs, including in the 2015 World Cup Final, and has collected 8 wickets across five innings.

 

Ravindra Jadeja – 8 Wickets (10 Innings)

India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has silently built a strong finals record with 8 wickets in 10 innings. He’s often delivered crucial breakthroughs, including in the WTC 2023 Final, while also contributing with the bat and in the field. 

 

Kyle Jamieson – 8 Wickets (3 Innings)

Jamieson announced himself on the world stage with a match-winning performance in the WTC 2021 Final, where he took 7 wickets including 5/31 in the first innings. With just three innings to his name in ICC finals, his impact has been huge. 

 

Glenn McGrath – 8 Wickets (5 Innings)

A legend of the game, Glenn McGrath's 8 wickets in ICC finals spanned multiple eras of Australian dominance. Known for his unerring line and length, he was a pillar of strength in Australia's World Cup victories. 

 

Ravichandran Ashwin – 7 Wickets (5 Innings)

Ashwin has been India's go-to off-spinner in several ICC finals, bagging 7 wickets in 5 innings. While not as dominant as others on this list, his experience and adaptability allowed him to pick crucial wickets, especially against left-handers. 

 

Harbhajan Singh – 7 Wickets (5 Innings)

Harbhajan was a central figure in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, contributing 7 wickets in finals across his career. A natural performer in high-stakes matches, he delivered breakthroughs in the middle overs and maintained pressure through flight and turn. 

 

