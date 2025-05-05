8 Captains With The Worst Batting Average In IPL: Rishabh Pant Joins MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma - Check Full List
Despite their leadership success, several IPL captains have struggled with the bat. Here are 8 Captains with the worst batting average in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Eoin Morgan (KKR) – 11.08
Eoin Morgan has the worst batting average as an IPL captain, scoring just 133 runs in 16 innings. Despite his poor form, he impressively led Kolkata Knight Riders to the finals in IPL 2021.
Rishabh Pant (LSG) – 12.80
Rishabh Pant is enduring a tough season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, managing only 128 runs in 10 innings.
MS Dhoni (CSK) – 16.28
MS Dhoni, playing primarily as a finisher, scored 114 runs in 14 innings. However, his tactical brilliance helped Chennai Super Kings lift the IPL 2021 trophy.
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) – 16.33
Mayank Agarwal captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, scoring just 196 runs in 12 innings during his only season as skipper.
Sourav Ganguly (PWI) – 17.86
Sourav Ganguly led Pune Warriors India in IPL 2012 and scored 268 runs in 15 innings with a modest average.
Hardik Pandya (MI) – 18.00
After returning to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya struggled with the bat, scoring only 216 runs in 13 innings.
Adam Gilchrist (DC) – 18.06
Although he led Deccan Chargers to the IPL 2009 title, Adam Gilchrist had a poor batting season in 2010, scoring 289 runs in 16 innings.
Rohit Sharma (MI) – 19.14
Rohit Sharma, a five-time IPL-winning captain, had a rough season in 2022 with just 268 runs in 14 innings.
