NewsPhotos8 Cricketers Spotted At Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rishabh Pant & More - Check In Pics
8 Cricketers Spotted At Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rishabh Pant & More - Check In Pics

Wimbledon is one of the popular sports events in the world, and many star cricketers join the tournament as special guests. Here are 8 cricketers who were spotted at Wimbledon 2025. 

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli

1/8
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma, was spotted at Wimbledon 2025. The couple enjoyed Novak Djokovic’s high-voltage match from the Royal Box. Kohli later posted on social media, calling Djokovic a “gladiator,” which received immense fan attention.

 

Joe Root

2/8
Joe Root

England batter Joe Root attended Wimbledon 2025 with his partner after the conclusion of the second Test match against India at Birmingham. He was seen sharing a warm handshake with tennis legend Roger Federer, creating a crossover moment that went viral.

 

Rishabh Pant

3/8
Rishabh Pant

India’s Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant made his Royal Box debut at Wimbledon in style. Dressed in a striped suit and shades, he quickly became a fan favorite. Pant’s visit came just after India's historic win at Edgbaston. 

 

James Anderson

4/8
James Anderson

Former England pacer James Anderson also made an appearance at Wimbledon 2025. He was seated alongside Joe Root and was part of the viral moment when they met Roger Federer. 

 

Brian Lara

5/8
Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara brought his usual flair to Wimbledon. His classy look caught the cameras as he enjoyed the elite tennis tournament among other sporting icons.

 

Ravi Shastri

6/8
Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri was present at Wimbledon and posted a selfie from Centre Court. He expressed his joy at being back at “The Home of Tennis” and admired the quality of the Alcaraz vs Norrie encounter.

 

Deepak Chahar

7/8
Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar made headlines with his stylish appearance at Wimbledon. He attended the event with his wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, and the couple was even featured on Wimbledon’s official Instagram page.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

8/8
Ajinkya Rahane

Senior Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane shared photos from his Wimbledon 2025 visit. He appeared to enjoy his time off from cricket, taking in the serene atmosphere of the iconic tennis tournament.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK