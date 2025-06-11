8 Cricketers With Five Plus ICC Final Appearances: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lead, Ravindra Jadeja Follows Behind, Ricky Ponting At…
Some cricketers are not just great players; they are consistent performers on the biggest stage. Here are 8 cricketers with more than 5 ICC Finals in their cricketing careers.
Rohit Sharma – 9 ICC Finals
Rohit Sharma has become one of India’s most consistent performers in ICC events, featuring in 9 ICC finals from the 2007 T20 World Cup to the 2025 Champions Trophy. Known for his calm leadership and explosive batting, Rohit has played a crucial role in the finals.
Virat Kohli – 9 ICC Finals
Virat Kohli shares the record for most ICC final appearances (9) with Rohit Sharma. Debuting in the 2009 Champions Trophy, Kohli has since featured in every ICC final format, ODI, T20, WTC, and Champions Trophy. With 410 runs in ICC finals, including multiple half-centuries, he holds the record for most runs scored in finals.
Ravindra Jadeja – 8 ICC Finals
Jadeja’s evolution from a utility player to a match-winner is reflected in his 8 ICC final appearances. His all-round prowess was key to India’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, where he was the leading wicket-taker. He has since played vital roles in T20 World Cup finals and two successive WTC finals (2021, 2023), as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Yuvraj Singh – 7 ICC Finals
Yuvraj Singh, the architect of many of India’s tournament triumphs, played in 7 ICC finals between 2000 and 2017. His career-defining performances came in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament.
Steve Smith – 6 ICC Finals
Steve Smith has represented Australia in 6 ICC finals, showcasing his knack for delivering in crucial games. A mainstay since 2010, Smith contributed significantly to Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup victory and 2021 T20 World Cup win.
Ricky Ponting – 6 ICC Finals
Ricky Ponting, one of cricket’s most successful captains, played in 6 ICC finals, winning five of them, including back-to-back ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Known for his aggressive captaincy and dominant batting, Ponting scored heavily in finals, including an unbeaten 140 in the 2003 final.
Kumar Sangakkara – 6 ICC Finals
Sangakkara’s elegant batting graced 6 ICC finals, including the 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cups, and the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cups. His unbeaten 52 in the 2014 T20 World Cup final helped Sri Lanka finally clinch a global title after years of heartbreak.
Mahela Jayawardene – 6 ICC Finals
Mahela Jayawardene matched Sangakkara with 6 ICC final appearances, including a memorable century in the 2011 ODI World Cup final. A stylish middle-order batter, Jayawardene was a mainstay of Sri Lanka’s golden era.
