8 Indian Batters Who Scored Double Centuries In England: Karun Nair Joins Virat Kohli & Rahul Dravid - Check Full List
Karun Nair recently scored a double century in an unofficial Test match against the England Lions, marking his first double hundred on English soil. Let’s take a look at the Indian batsmen who have scored double centuries in official Test matches played in England.
Virat Kohli – 235 Runs
Virat Kohli’s 235 was scored at Lord’s in 2014, marking his first Test double century outside India. His classy and determined innings anchored the Indian batting lineup, helping India build a commanding lead in the match.
Vinod Kambli – 224 Runs
Vinod Kambli’s 224 came during India’s 1993 tour of England. Known for his aggressive style, Kambli’s innings was filled with fluent stroke play and power, showcasing his immense talent and promise as a young batsman.
Gundappa Vishwanath – 222 Runs
Gundappa Vishwanath scored 222 runs at Old Trafford in 1979. His elegant batting under challenging English conditions demonstrated his impeccable technique and patience, earning him respect as one of India’s finest batsmen.
Sunil Gavaskar – 221 Runs
Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 was a masterclass of technique and concentration, scored at Edgbaston in 1979. It was one of his several significant innings in England that solidified his reputation as a cricketing great.
Rahul Dravid – 217 Runs
Rahul Dravid’s gritty 217 came at The Oval in 2002. Known as “The Wall,” Dravid’s innings was crucial in helping India salvage a draw. His focus and resilience against quality English bowling were on full display.
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 209 Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal 209 was a breakthrough innings during a recent tour of England. The young left-hander showed maturity beyond his years, playing with composure and attacking intent against one of the toughest bowling attacks.
Cheteshwar Pujara – 206 Runs
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 206 was an innings marked by patience and technical excellence. Played in English conditions, this knock helped India establish a strong position, embodying Pujara’s role as the team’s dependable anchor.
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi – 203 Runs
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi scored 203 runs during the 1967 tour of England. His elegant and aggressive batting style was instrumental in many Indian successes, and this innings was a shining example of his leadership and skill.
Trending Photos