NewsPhotos8 Indian Male Cricketers With Fewer ODI Centuries For India Than Smriti Mandhana: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul & More - Check Full List
8 Indian Male Cricketers With Fewer ODI Centuries For India Than Smriti Mandhana: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul & More - Check Full List

Smriti Mandhana notched up her 11th ODI century, surpassing several legendary Indian male cricketers in the list of most ODI centuries. Here's a look at some of the prominent names she has now overtaken.

 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Smriti Mandhana's 11th ODI Ton

1/9
Smriti Mandhana's 11th ODI Ton

India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Sunday, 11 May 2025, by smashing her 11th ODI century in the final of the tri-series against Sri Lanka, leading India Women to a commanding 97-run victory. With this feat, Mandhana now has more ODI centuries than several renowned Indian male cricketers. 

 

MS Dhoni – 10 Centuries

2/9
MS Dhoni – 10 Centuries

One of India’s most iconic cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, scored 10 centuries in his illustrious ODI career. He played 294 innings, during which he accumulated 10,599 runs.

 

Shubman Gill – 8 Centuries (so far)

3/9
Shubman Gill – 8 Centuries (so far)

The rising star of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, has scored 8 centuries in just 55 innings, collecting 2,775 runs. While Gill's career is still in its early stages, Smriti has already edged ahead in terms of total hundreds scored.

 

KL Rahul – 7 Centuries

4/9
KL Rahul – 7 Centuries

KL Rahul, known for his versatility across all formats, has managed to score 7 ODI centuries in 79 innings, amassing 3,043 runs. 

 

Mohammad Azharuddin – 7 Centuries

5/9
Mohammad Azharuddin – 7 Centuries

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who led India in the 1990s, played a whopping 308 innings in ODIs. He scored 7 centuries and totaled 9,378 runs. 

 

VVS Laxman – 6 Centuries

6/9
VVS Laxman – 6 Centuries

Regarded as one of the most graceful batters India has ever produced, VVS Laxman had a modest ODI career compared to his Test heroics. He scored 6 ODI centuries in 83 innings, with a total of 2,338 runs. 

 

Navjot Singh Sidhu – 6 Centuries

7/9
Navjot Singh Sidhu – 6 Centuries

Known for his aggressive batting during the 1990s, Navjot Singh Sidhu scored 6 centuries in 127 ODI innings. 

 

Shreyas Iyer – 5 Centuries (so far)

8/9
Shreyas Iyer – 5 Centuries (so far)

The talented Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has notched up 5 ODI centuries in 65 innings, scoring a total of 2,845 runs. 

 

Suresh Raina – 5 Centuries

9/9
Suresh Raina – 5 Centuries

A crucial part of India’s white-ball setup for over a decade, Suresh Raina scored 5 centuries in 194 ODI innings, finishing his career with 5,615 runs. 

 

