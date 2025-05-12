8 Indian Male Cricketers With Fewer ODI Centuries For India Than Smriti Mandhana: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul & More - Check Full List
Smriti Mandhana notched up her 11th ODI century, surpassing several legendary Indian male cricketers in the list of most ODI centuries. Here's a look at some of the prominent names she has now overtaken.
Smriti Mandhana's 11th ODI Ton
India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Sunday, 11 May 2025, by smashing her 11th ODI century in the final of the tri-series against Sri Lanka, leading India Women to a commanding 97-run victory. With this feat, Mandhana now has more ODI centuries than several renowned Indian male cricketers.
MS Dhoni – 10 Centuries
One of India’s most iconic cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, scored 10 centuries in his illustrious ODI career. He played 294 innings, during which he accumulated 10,599 runs.
Shubman Gill – 8 Centuries (so far)
The rising star of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, has scored 8 centuries in just 55 innings, collecting 2,775 runs. While Gill's career is still in its early stages, Smriti has already edged ahead in terms of total hundreds scored.
KL Rahul – 7 Centuries
KL Rahul, known for his versatility across all formats, has managed to score 7 ODI centuries in 79 innings, amassing 3,043 runs.
Mohammad Azharuddin – 7 Centuries
Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who led India in the 1990s, played a whopping 308 innings in ODIs. He scored 7 centuries and totaled 9,378 runs.
VVS Laxman – 6 Centuries
Regarded as one of the most graceful batters India has ever produced, VVS Laxman had a modest ODI career compared to his Test heroics. He scored 6 ODI centuries in 83 innings, with a total of 2,338 runs.
Navjot Singh Sidhu – 6 Centuries
Known for his aggressive batting during the 1990s, Navjot Singh Sidhu scored 6 centuries in 127 ODI innings.
Shreyas Iyer – 5 Centuries (so far)
The talented Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has notched up 5 ODI centuries in 65 innings, scoring a total of 2,845 runs.
Suresh Raina – 5 Centuries
A crucial part of India’s white-ball setup for over a decade, Suresh Raina scored 5 centuries in 194 ODI innings, finishing his career with 5,615 runs.
