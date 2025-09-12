Advertisement
8 Indian With Most Man Of The Match Awards In T20Is: Virat Kohli Tops, Suryakumar Yadav Follows Behind, Kuldeep Yadav Joins - Check Full List
8 Indian With Most Man Of The Match Awards In T20Is: Virat Kohli Tops, Suryakumar Yadav Follows Behind, Kuldeep Yadav Joins - Check Full List

India has produced some of the finest match-winners in T20 cricket highlighting the country’s rich talent in the shortest format. Here are the top 8 Indian with most man of the match awards in T20Is.

 

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
Virat Kohli - 16 Awards

Virat Kohli - 16 Awards

Topping the chart, Virat Kohli claimed 16 Man of the Match awards for India in T20Is. He retired after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, where he received his final award, leaving behind a legacy as one of India’s greatest T20 performers.

Suryakumar Yadav - 16 Awards

Suryakumar Yadav - 16 Awards

India’s current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has also won 16 Man of the Match awards, showcasing his consistency and brilliance in the shortest format. Known for his innovative stroke play, Yadav has been a match-winner time and again.

Rohit Sharma - 14 Awards

Rohit Sharma - 14 Awards

Former captain Rohit Sharma achieved 14 Man of the Match awards in T20Is. He retired alongside Virat Kohli after the 2024 T20 World Cup, leaving behind a record of explosive innings and leadership in crucial games.

Yuvraj Singh - 7 Awards

Yuvraj Singh - 7 Awards

India’s left-handed sensation Yuvraj Singh earned 7 Man of the Match awards, highlighted by his iconic six sixes in an over. His ability to change games in a few overs made him one of India’s most thrilling T20 batters.

Axar Patel - 7 Awards

Axar Patel - 7 Awards

Axar Patel has also won 7 Man of the Match awards, proving his all-round capabilities in recent years. His contributions with both bat and ball have made him a key figure in India’s T20 setup.

Jasprit Bumrah - 6 Awards

Jasprit Bumrah - 6 Awards

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 6 Man of the Match awards, consistently delivering under pressure with his lethal bowling and death-over expertise.

Kuldeep Yadav - 5 Awards

Kuldeep Yadav - 5 Awards

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav received his 5th Man of the Match award for a standout performance against the UAE, equalling Yuzvendra Chahal in this elite list.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 Awards

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 Awards

Yuzvendra Chahal has also notched 5 Man of the Match awards in his T20I career so far, establishing himself as one of India’s top spin options in the shortest format.

All Images:- X, BCCI 

