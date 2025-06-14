Advertisement
8 Indians Who Scored Fewer Runs Than Mitchell Starc In ICC Finals: Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar & More - Checklist
8 Indians Who Scored Fewer Runs Than Mitchell Starc In ICC Finals: Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar & More - Checklist

Australia's pace spearhead has surprisingly outperformed many Indian batsmen in ICC finals with the bat. Starc amassed 105 runs across five innings, including a stellar 58 at No. 9 in the recent WTC Final, a historic first for a number nine batter in an ICC knockout match.  His overall batting record in finals is stellar, even as a lower-order bowler.

 

Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Shubman Gill – 102 Runs (6 Innings)

Shubman Gill – 102 Runs (6 Innings)

India’s Test captain has played in six ICC finals, scoring 102 runs. Despite the volume of games, Gill hasn’t made a big-impact innings in finals yet, with a modest contribution per appearance.

 

KL Rahul – 100 Runs (2 Innings)

KL Rahul – 100 Runs (2 Innings)

KL Rahul has accumulated 100 runs in just two ICC finals, notably 66 in the 2023 World Cup and 34 in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, where those runs included India's winning efforts .

 

Hardik Pandya – 99 Runs (3 Innings)

Hardik Pandya – 99 Runs (3 Innings)

Hardik Pandya has featured in three ICC finals, scoring a combined 99 runs. His standout contribution was 76 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, a valiant but ultimately insufficient effort.  

 

Sachin Tendulkar – 98 Runs (4 Innings)

Sachin Tendulkar – 98 Runs (4 Innings)

Even the “God of Cricket” found finals challenging, scoring 98 runs in four ICC final innings, with his highest being 69 in the 2000 Champions Trophy final alongside Ganguly .

 

Axar Patel – 76 Runs (2 Innings)

Axar Patel – 76 Runs (2 Innings)

Axar’s 76 runs across two ICC finals were key contributions to India’s success, especially during the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, where his all-round play helped clinch the title .

 

Rahul Dravid – 69 Runs (2 Innings)

Rahul Dravid – 69 Runs (2 Innings)

The legendary Wall was less effective in ICC finals, registering just 69 runs over two innings, underscoring that even greats can underperform on the biggest stage.

 

Cheteshwar Pujara – 64 Runs (2 Innings)

Cheteshwar Pujara – 64 Runs (2 Innings)

Pujara’s two innings in ICC 2021 WTC Final, yielded a total of 64 runs, reflecting modest returns in high-pressure knockout scenarios. 

 

Shikhar Dhawan – 52 Runs (2 Innings)

Shikhar Dhawan – 52 Runs (2 Innings)

Shikhar Dhawan, the prolific opener, managed only 52 runs over two ICC finals, a reminder that consistent success doesn’t always translate to big-match heroics.

 

