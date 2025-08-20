8 Players India Retained From 2024 T20 World Cup-Winning Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson And…. - Check Full List
India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 features eight players from their victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Here are those 8 players retained in the Asia Cup 2025.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson, part of India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad though he didn’t get a game, is set to take charge as an opener in the Asia Cup 2025.
Suryakumar Yadav
India’s T20 captain and key performer in the 2024 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav will once again be the backbone of the batting lineup.
Shivam Dube
Emerging as one of India’s finest finishers, Shivam Dube retains his spot after impressing in the 2024 World Cup.
Hardik Pandya
Ranked as the No.1 T20 all-rounder, Hardik Pandya returns for the Asia Cup 2025 following his impactful World Cup campaign.
Axar Patel
Axar Patel’s all-round brilliance with both bat and ball in the 2024 World Cup earned him a well-deserved place in the Asia Cup squad.
Kuldeep Yadav
India’s spin spearhead from the World Cup, Kuldeep Yadav, will once again play a vital role in the middle overs.
Jasprit Bumrah
The backbone of India’s bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, instrumental in the 2024 World Cup triumph, will spearhead the pace unit.
Arshdeep Singh
India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh continues to be a key part of the bowling attack for the Asia Cup 2025.
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo, BCCI
