Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2890667https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/8-players-who-reached-fastest-to-12000-runs-chris-gayle-leads-rohit-sharma-joins-the-12000-run-club-check-in-pics-2890667
NewsPhotos8 Players Who Reached Fastest To 12000 Runs: Chris Gayle Leads, Rohit Sharma Joins The 12,000-Run Club - Check In Pics
photoDetails

8 Players Who Reached Fastest To 12000 Runs: Chris Gayle Leads, Rohit Sharma Joins The 12,000-Run Club - Check In Pics

Scoring 12,000 runs in T20 cricket is no small feat. It’s a testament to consistency, power, and adaptability across various leagues and international formats. Here’s a look at the elite players who’ve reached this milestone and the number of innings they took to get there:

 

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Chris Gayle – 343 Innings

1/8
Chris Gayle – 343 Innings

Widely known as the Universal Boss, Chris Gayle was the first to reach the 12,000-run mark, achieving it in just 343 innings, a record that still stands as the fastest to date.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli – 360 Innings

2/8
Virat Kohli – 360 Innings

India's run machine and master of the chase, Virat Kohli, crossed the 12,000-run milestone in 360 innings, combining classic technique with T20 dominance.

 

Follow Us

David Warner – 368 Innings

3/8
David Warner – 368 Innings

The explosive Australian opener and T20 veteran, David Warner, reached the milestone in 368 innings, proving his consistency across leagues.

 

Follow Us

Jos Buttler – 405 Innings

4/8
Jos Buttler – 405 Innings

England’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler, hit the 12,000-run mark in 405 innings, showcasing his white-ball prowess.

 

Follow Us

Alex Hales – 432 Innings

5/8
Alex Hales – 432 Innings

Known for his aggressive stroke play, England’s Alex Hales completed 12,000 T20 runs in 432 innings.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma – 443 Innings

6/8
Rohit Sharma – 443 Innings

The Indian skipper achieved this elite milestone in his 443rd T20 innings, joining the elite club during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Follow Us

Shoaib Malik – 451 Innings

7/8
Shoaib Malik – 451 Innings

Pakistan’s seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik added this accolade to his long list of achievements, reaching the 12,000-run mark in 451 innings.

 

Follow Us

Kieron Pollard – 550 Innings

8/8
Kieron Pollard – 550 Innings

The Caribbean powerhouse and T20 globetrotter, Kieron Pollard, completed 12,000 runs in 550 innings, bringing power-hitting and experience to the table.

 

Follow Us
T20 Cricket Records12000 T20 runsfastest to 12000 T20 runsChris Gayle T20 runsVirat Kohli T20 milestonesDavid Warner T20 statsJos Buttler T20 recordAlex Hales T20 runsRohit Sharma T20 achievementsShoaib Malik T20 careerKieron Pollard T20 statstop T20 run scorersMost runs in T20 cricketT20 batting legendsT20 cricket milestones
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon4
title
Optical illusion optical illusions optical illusion images Optical Illusion Test
Optical Illusion: Spot The HUNTER In The Jungle - Get, Set, Go!
camera icon8
title
T20 Cricket Records
8 Players Who Reached Fastest To 12000 Runs: Chris Gayle Leads, Rohit Sharma Joins The 12,000-Run Club - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma U19 batchmates
7 Rohit Sharma’s U19 Teammates Who Triumphed In The IPL: David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
PFRDA
NPS New Rule 2025: PFRDA Notification To Close NPS Account For THESE Subscribers
camera icon7
title
SBI
4 Banks Offering Special FDs Till Date --Check Last Date, Latest Interest Rates And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK