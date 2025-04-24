8 Players Who Reached Fastest To 12000 Runs: Chris Gayle Leads, Rohit Sharma Joins The 12,000-Run Club - Check In Pics
Scoring 12,000 runs in T20 cricket is no small feat. It’s a testament to consistency, power, and adaptability across various leagues and international formats. Here’s a look at the elite players who’ve reached this milestone and the number of innings they took to get there:
Chris Gayle – 343 Innings
Widely known as the Universal Boss, Chris Gayle was the first to reach the 12,000-run mark, achieving it in just 343 innings, a record that still stands as the fastest to date.
Virat Kohli – 360 Innings
India's run machine and master of the chase, Virat Kohli, crossed the 12,000-run milestone in 360 innings, combining classic technique with T20 dominance.
David Warner – 368 Innings
The explosive Australian opener and T20 veteran, David Warner, reached the milestone in 368 innings, proving his consistency across leagues.
Jos Buttler – 405 Innings
England’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler, hit the 12,000-run mark in 405 innings, showcasing his white-ball prowess.
Alex Hales – 432 Innings
Known for his aggressive stroke play, England’s Alex Hales completed 12,000 T20 runs in 432 innings.
Rohit Sharma – 443 Innings
The Indian skipper achieved this elite milestone in his 443rd T20 innings, joining the elite club during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Shoaib Malik – 451 Innings
Pakistan’s seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik added this accolade to his long list of achievements, reaching the 12,000-run mark in 451 innings.
Kieron Pollard – 550 Innings
The Caribbean powerhouse and T20 globetrotter, Kieron Pollard, completed 12,000 runs in 550 innings, bringing power-hitting and experience to the table.
