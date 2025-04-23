Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2890085https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/8-players-with-most-50-plus-scores-in-ipl-kl-rahul-enters-top-5-surpasses-ab-de-villiers-check-full-list-2890085
NewsPhotos8 Players With Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL: KL Rahul Enters Top 5, Surpasses AB de Villiers - Check Full List
photoDetails

8 Players With Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL: KL Rahul Enters Top 5, Surpasses AB de Villiers - Check Full List

KL Rahul smashed his 44th 50+ score in the match against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants, and climbed up in the most 50+ scores in the IPL. Check the top 8 batsmen with the most 50+ scores in the IPL. 

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli – 67 (252 innings)

1/8
Virat Kohli – 67 (252 innings)

Virat Kohli recently climbed to the top of the list with his 67th IPL half-century, which came against the Punjab Kings. The RCB legend continues to lead the run charts with unmatched consistency.

 

Follow Us

David Warner – 66 (176 innings)

2/8
David Warner – 66 (176 innings)

One of the most consistent overseas performers in IPL history, David Warner remains a vital force, with 66 scores of 50 or more to his name.

 

Follow Us

Shikhar Dhawan – 53 (221 innings)

3/8
Shikhar Dhawan – 53 (221 innings)

Known for his reliability at the top of the order, Shikhar Dhawan has notched up 53 50+ scores, making him one of the tournament’s most dependable openers.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma – 46 (259 innings)

4/8
Rohit Sharma – 46 (259 innings)

The most successful IPL captain with five titles, Rohit Sharma, has also made his mark with the bat, registering 46 50+ scores over a long and illustrious career.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul – 44 (130 innings)

5/8
KL Rahul – 44 (130 innings)

KL Rahul recently surpassed AB de Villiers in this elite list after scoring his 44th 50+ score in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants. His incredible conversion rate makes this feat even more impressive.

 

Follow Us

AB de Villiers – 43 (170 innings)

6/8
AB de Villiers – 43 (170 innings)

One of the most dynamic batters in IPL history, AB de Villiers thrilled fans with 43 50+ scores during his career, combining power and innovation like few others.

 

Follow Us

Suresh Raina – 40 (205 innings)

7/8
Suresh Raina – 40 (205 innings)

Nicknamed “Mr. IPL” for his consistent performances, Suresh Raina contributed 40 50+ scores for the Chennai Super Kings across his stellar career.

 

Follow Us

Faf du Plessis – 38 (155 innings)

8/8
Faf du Plessis – 38 (155 innings)

A steady performer for both CSK and RCB, Faf du Plessis has built a reputation for consistency, with 38 scores of 50 or more in the IPL.

 

Follow Us
KL RahulVirat KohliDavid WarnerAB de VilliersRohit SharmaSuresh RainaTop batters with most 50 + ScoresKL Rahul ConsistencyIPLIPL 2025IPL ReccordsVirat Kohli fiftyVirat Kohli IPL recordVirat Kohli RCBRCB vs PBKSDavid Warner IPL RecordsShikhar DhawanShikhar Dhawan IPL RecordsRohit Sharma IPL recordsRohit Sharma IPL titlesRohit Sharma Mumbai IndiansKL Rahul IPL RecordsAB de Villiers RCBAB de Villiers IPL recordsSuresh Raina CSKSuresh Raina IPL RecordsFaf du PlessisFaf du Plessis CSKFaf du Plessis RCBIPL recordsLSG vs DC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rishabh Pant
10 Expensive Players Who Have Flopped In IPL 2025 So Far: Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: Mondo Duplantis, Simone Biles Win Top Honours, Rafael Nadal Gets Special Recognition; Check Full List Of Winners - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Piyush Poorey death
Who Is Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey? Know All About His Marriage, Divorce And Death
camera icon5
title
Actor Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' Takes Internet By Storm – 5 Iconic Bollywood 'Naagin' Films
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Say Goodbye To Vomiting In Cars: Check Out THESE Simple TIPS To Beat Motion Sickness
NEWS ON ONE CLICK