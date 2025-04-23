8 Players With Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL: KL Rahul Enters Top 5, Surpasses AB de Villiers - Check Full List
KL Rahul smashed his 44th 50+ score in the match against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants, and climbed up in the most 50+ scores in the IPL. Check the top 8 batsmen with the most 50+ scores in the IPL.
Virat Kohli – 67 (252 innings)
Virat Kohli recently climbed to the top of the list with his 67th IPL half-century, which came against the Punjab Kings. The RCB legend continues to lead the run charts with unmatched consistency.
David Warner – 66 (176 innings)
One of the most consistent overseas performers in IPL history, David Warner remains a vital force, with 66 scores of 50 or more to his name.
Shikhar Dhawan – 53 (221 innings)
Known for his reliability at the top of the order, Shikhar Dhawan has notched up 53 50+ scores, making him one of the tournament’s most dependable openers.
Rohit Sharma – 46 (259 innings)
The most successful IPL captain with five titles, Rohit Sharma, has also made his mark with the bat, registering 46 50+ scores over a long and illustrious career.
KL Rahul – 44 (130 innings)
KL Rahul recently surpassed AB de Villiers in this elite list after scoring his 44th 50+ score in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants. His incredible conversion rate makes this feat even more impressive.
AB de Villiers – 43 (170 innings)
One of the most dynamic batters in IPL history, AB de Villiers thrilled fans with 43 50+ scores during his career, combining power and innovation like few others.
Suresh Raina – 40 (205 innings)
Nicknamed “Mr. IPL” for his consistent performances, Suresh Raina contributed 40 50+ scores for the Chennai Super Kings across his stellar career.
Faf du Plessis – 38 (155 innings)
A steady performer for both CSK and RCB, Faf du Plessis has built a reputation for consistency, with 38 scores of 50 or more in the IPL.
Trending Photos