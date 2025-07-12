Advertisement
NewsPhotos8 Players With Most Catches In Test Cricket: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Only 5 with 200-Plus Catches
8 Players With Most Catches In Test Cricket: Joe Root Surpasses Rahul Dravid, Only 5 with 200-Plus Catches

Players didn’t just shine with the bat or ball; their fielding consistency over hundreds of Test matches made them indispensable. Their elite catching skills, particularly in close-in positions, have been crucial in turning games and supporting bowlers. Here are the top catchers in test cricket.

 

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Joe Root – 211 Catches

Joe Root – 211 Catches

England’s modern-day maestro, Joe Root, recently etched his name in the record books by taking his 211th catch, surpassing Indian legend Rahul Dravid. 

 

Rahul Dravid – 210 Catches

Rahul Dravid – 210 Catches

A true icon of Test cricket, Rahul Dravid held the record for most catches for over a decade. Nicknamed "The Wall," Dravid’s safe hands earned him 210 catches. 

 

Mahela Jayawardene – 205 Catches

Mahela Jayawardene – 205 Catches

Sri Lanka’s batting legend Mahela Jayawardene was a slip-catching specialist, especially against spin. His 205 Test catches remain the highest for any Sri Lankan fielder in Test history.

 

Steve Smith – 200 Catches

Steve Smith – 200 Catches

Australia’s batting ace Steve Smith recently joined the elite club with 200 catches. His agile movement and sharp hands in the slips have made him one of the most reliable fielders in modern-day Test cricket.

 

Jacques Kallis – 200 Catches

Jacques Kallis – 200 Catches

One of the greatest all-rounders in the game, Jacques Kallis combined batting, bowling, and world-class fielding. His 200 catches stand as a testament to his athleticism and cricketing intelligence. 

 

Ricky Ponting – 196 Catches

Ricky Ponting – 196 Catches

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was a dynamic presence in the field, often stationed at short cover or in the slips. With 196 Test catches, he remains one of Australia’s most prolific fielders.

 

Mark Waugh – 181 Catches

Mark Waugh – 181 Catches

Known for his elegance both with the bat and in the field, Mark Waugh was a slip-catcher. His 181 Test catches reflect his anticipation and soft hands. 

 

Alastair Cook – 175 Catches

Alastair Cook – 175 Catches

England’s Test Cricket Sensation, Alastair Cook also made a name for himself as a dependable catcher. His tally of 175 catches speaks volumes of his consistency and discipline in the field.

 

