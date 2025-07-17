8 Players With Most Man Of The Match Awards In WTC History: Travis Head Leads, Ben Stokes Surpasses Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja At…
The World Test Championship (WTC) has witnessed some stellar individual performances since its inception. Here’s a look at the cricketers who have consistently delivered match-winning performances, earning the most Player of the Match awards during WTC matches.
Travis Head:10 Awards in 52 Matches
Travis Head tops the chart with an impressive 10 Player of the Match awards in just 52 WTC matches. His impactful knocks, including a game-changing performance in the WTC Final 2023.
Ben Stokes: 6 Awards in 65 Matches
England's Test captain Ben Stokes moved past Joe Root with his sixth award during the Lord’s Test against India. Known for his gritty all-round performances, Stokes continues to be a game-changer in the WTC cycle.
Joe Root: 5 Awards in 67 Matches
A modern-day Test maestro, Joe Root has dazzled fans with his elegant strokeplay. With five Player of the Match awards, he remains a cornerstone of England’s red-ball resurgence in the WTC.
Harry Brook: 4 Awards in 24 Matches
The rising star of England, Harry Brook has made a significant impact early in his career. With 4 awards in just 24 matches, he boasts one of the best awards-to-matches ratios in WTC history.
Ravindra Jadeja: 4 Awards in 42 Matches
India’s only entrant on the list, Ravindra Jadeja, the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder, has earned 4 Player of the Match awards across 42 WTC matches.
Usman Khawaja: 4 Awards in 43 Matches
Australia’s reliable opener Usman Khawaja has stood tall in pressure situations, earning 4 awards in 43 matches during the WTC cycles.
Marnus Labuschagne: 4 Awards in 53 Matches
One of the most consistent run-getters in recent times, Marnus Labuschagne has picked up 4 Player of the Match awards in 53 WTC matches, showcasing his value in Australia’s middle order.
Steve Smith: 4 Awards in 55 Matches
A legend of modern-day Test cricket, Steve Smith continues to leave his mark. He has won 4 Player of the Match awards in 55 WTC matches, often steering Australia out of trouble with masterclass batting.
