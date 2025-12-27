8 Reasons Why RCB Were Destined To Win IPL 2025: 18 Years Psychological Wait To Winning Pressure Matches - Check

Advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited IPL triumph was the result of perfect timing, balance, and belief. After years of near misses, RCB finally found the right blend of leadership, consistency, and depth across departments. Their campaign was defined by strong performances in pressure games, a settled core, and match-winners stepping up at crucial moments. Here are 8 reasons why RCB were destined to win IPL 2025. 

Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
RCB’s Historic Triumph

1/9
RCB’s Historic Triumph

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, ending an 18-year wait. It was a season defined by belief, balance, and belief turning into history.

They built a title-winning season, not just a highlight reel

2/9
They built a title-winning season, not just a highlight reel

RCB didn’t sneak into the playoffs; they finished 2nd in the league stage, showing sustained consistency rather than a late surge. That kind of campaign usually signals a champion side because it reflects repeatable processes: stable combinations, role clarity, and fewer “lucky wins.”

A clearer identity under Andy Flower + Patidar

3/9
A clearer identity under Andy Flower + Patidar

RCB’s 2025 story was about structure: Andy Flower’s coaching and Rajat Patidar’s captaincy helped the team play to a defined plan instead of relying purely on big names. The season summary notes the leadership shift and how RCB’s campaign translated into Qualifier success and then the title.

Bowlers Who Changed the Script

4/9
Bowlers Who Changed the Script

For years, RCB were seen as a batting-heavy side. In 2025, the numbers and moments tell a different story: Josh Hazlewood finished as RCB’s leading wicket-taker (22), supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suyash Sharma, giving them the consistent strike bowler they often lacked in past seasons.

They won the “pressure matches” before the final

5/9
They won the “pressure matches” before the final

Finishing high is one thing; executing in the playoffs is another. RCB won Qualifier 1 (vs PBKS) and then handled the final, which is a classic champion pattern: dominate the playoff pathway instead of needing miracles in eliminators.

The final proved they had nerves, not just talent

6/9
The final proved they had nerves, not just talent

In the IPL 2025 Final, RCB posted 190/9 and defended it successfully, beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs, exactly the kind of tight, high-pressure finish that historically used to go against them.

Match-winners delivered in the biggest moment

7/9
Match-winners delivered in the biggest moment

Finals are defined by “who owns the night.” Krunal Pandya won Player of the Match in the final, a signal that RCB’s title wasn’t only about top-order runs; it came from clutch impact when the game was hottest.

The “18-year weight” flipped into fuel

8/9
The “18-year weight” flipped into fuel

The psychological narrative mattered: RCB’s long wait became a unifying force rather than a burden. The historic nature of their first IPL title after 18 years of loyalty to Virat Kohli, a moment that defined his legacy in red and gold. That kind of collective drive often shows up as composure in crunch overs. 

A Team That Believed

9/9
A Team That Believed

From youngsters to veterans, every player contributed. This wasn’t just a title win; it was the reward for years of perseverance and belief. The 2025 triumph marks the beginning of a new chapter. RCB are no longer chasing history; they are now part of it.

