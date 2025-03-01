8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match
Virat Kohli has the opportunity to break multiple records during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday in Dubai.
Here's is a list of milestones which Kohli can achieve during IND vs NZ match:
1. 300th ODI Match
Virat Kohli will become the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 ODIs for the country when he takes the field during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai.
Virat will join an elite list of India players including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid, who have played 300 or more ODIs for India.
2. First Cricketer To Play 300 ODIs, 100 Tests and 100 T20Is
During the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match, Virat Kohli will become the first cricketer in the world to play at least 300 ODIs, 100 Tests, and 100 T20Is.
3. Most Runs For India In Champions Trophy
Virat Kohli has scored 651 runs for India in 15 matches in Champions Trophy history so far. If Kohli manages to score at least 51 runs against New Zealand on Sunday, he will break Shikhar Dhawan’s record to become India’s leading run scorer in the tournament’s history.
Dhawan holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in Champions Trophy with 701 runs in 10 matches.
4. Leading Run-Scorer in Champions Trophy History
If Virat Kohli manages to score 142 or runs against New Zealand on Sunday, he will break Chris Gayle's record to become the highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy history. Gayle played 17 Champions Trophy matches for the West Indies across four editions and scored 791 runs.
5. Most Runs Against New Zealand In ODIs By An Indian
Virat Kohli has scored 1,645 runs against New Zealand in 31 ODIs. He needs 106 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1750 runs and become India’s leading run scorer in ODI cricket against New Zealand.
6. Most ODI Centuries Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli is currently tied with Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting at six centuries each against New Zealand in ODI cricket. If Kohli scores a century on Sunday, he will become the first batter in the world to register seven centuries in ODI cricket against New Zealand.
7. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in ICC Tournaments
Virat Kohli has 23 fifty-plus scores to his name in ICC tournaments. If he scores a century against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with most fifty-plus scores in ICC events.
8. Second Most Successful Fielder In ODIs
Virat Kohli recently broke Mohammad Azharuddin's record of 156 catches to become India's most successful fielder in ODI cricket. If he manages to take three more catches against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli will surpass Ricky Ponting's 160 catches to become the second most successful fielder in ODIs after Mahela Jayawardene.
