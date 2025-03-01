Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866030https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/8-records-virat-kohli-can-break-during-india-vs-new-zealand-champions-trophy-2025-match-2866030
NewsPhotos8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match 8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match
photoDetails

8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Virat Kohli has the opportunity to break multiple records during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday in Dubai.

Here's is a list of milestones which Kohli can achieve during IND vs NZ match:

Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

1. 300th ODI Match

1/8
1. 300th ODI Match

Virat Kohli will become the seventh Indian cricketer to play 300 ODIs for the country when he takes the field during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai.

Virat will join an elite list of India players including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid, who have played 300 or more ODIs for India. 

Follow Us

2. First Cricketer To Play 300 ODIs, 100 Tests and 100 T20Is

2/8
2. First Cricketer To Play 300 ODIs, 100 Tests and 100 T20Is

During the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match, Virat Kohli will become the first cricketer in the world to play at least 300 ODIs, 100 Tests, and 100 T20Is.

 

Follow Us

3. Most Runs For India In Champions Trophy

3/8
3. Most Runs For India In Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has scored 651 runs for India in 15 matches in Champions Trophy history so far. If Kohli manages to score at least 51 runs against New Zealand on Sunday, he will break Shikhar Dhawan’s record to become India’s leading run scorer in the tournament’s history.

Dhawan holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in Champions Trophy with 701 runs in 10 matches.

Follow Us

4. Leading Run-Scorer in Champions Trophy History

4/8
4. Leading Run-Scorer in Champions Trophy History

If Virat Kohli manages to score 142 or runs against New Zealand on Sunday, he will break Chris Gayle's record to become the highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy history. Gayle played 17 Champions Trophy matches for the West Indies across four editions and scored 791 runs.

 

Follow Us

5. Most Runs Against New Zealand In ODIs By An Indian

5/8
5. Most Runs Against New Zealand In ODIs By An Indian

Virat Kohli has scored 1,645 runs against New Zealand in 31 ODIs. He needs 106 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1750 runs and become India’s leading run scorer in ODI cricket against New Zealand.  

Follow Us

6. Most ODI Centuries Against New Zealand

6/8
6. Most ODI Centuries Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli is currently tied with Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting at six centuries each against New Zealand in ODI cricket. If Kohli scores a century on Sunday, he will become the first batter in the world to register seven centuries  in ODI cricket against New Zealand.  

Follow Us

7. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in ICC Tournaments

7/8
7. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in ICC Tournaments

Virat Kohli has 23 fifty-plus scores to his name in ICC tournaments. If he scores a century against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with most fifty-plus scores in ICC events.  

Follow Us

8. Second Most Successful Fielder In ODIs

8/8
8. Second Most Successful Fielder In ODIs

Virat Kohli recently broke Mohammad Azharuddin's record of 156 catches to become India's most successful fielder in ODI cricket. If he manages to take three more catches against New Zealand on Sunday, Kohli will surpass Ricky Ponting's 160 catches to become the second most successful fielder in ODIs after Mahela Jayawardene.  

Follow Us
Virat Kohlivirat kohli vs new zealandVirat Kohli recordsVirat Kohli fiftiesVirat Kohli runsVirat Kohli catchesVirat Kohli centuriesVirat Kohli vs New Zealand recordsVirat Kohli ICC eventsVirat Kohli Champions Trophy 2025Virat Kohli Champions TrophyInd vs NZNZ vs INDIndia vs New ZealandNew Zealand vs IndiaKohli milestones
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
singapore travel
10 Unforgettable And Must-Try Experiences To Capture The True Essence Of Singapore
camera icon8
title
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's Zelenskyy In Lime Light After Trump Spat: One of The Lowest Paid President Started His Career As TV Star; Now Has Net Worth Of....
camera icon11
title
Top 10 Wealthiest Countries By GDP Per Capita In 2025; Singapore Ranks At 2nd, Qatar At 5th; Guess India’s Surprising Rank
camera icon11
title
Beautiful Forests Of India
Explore 9 Of The Most Beautiful Forests In India, Known For Their Vibrant And Stunning Flowers
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 3-9: Feelings Run High In Your Mind
NEWS ON ONE CLICK