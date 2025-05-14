8 South African Stars Set To Exit IPL 2025 For WTC Final Duty: Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton & More - Check Full List
As the IPL 2025 Playoffs draw near, several franchises are set to face major setbacks! With the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 approaching, eight key South African players are expected to exit the IPL by May 25 to join their national squad for the ultimate red-ball showdown.
Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans – GT)
Kagiso Rabada has been a consistent performer in the IPL across multiple seasons. His early departure will be a significant blow for GT as they head into the playoffs, and it shows just how vital he is to South Africa’s WTC final campaign.
Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru – RCB)
Lungi Ngidi, a powerful pace bowler who hits the deck hard, has been a valuable squad member for RCB. While he may not feature in every match, his ability to extract bounce and strike in the middle overs adds depth to any bowling lineup.
Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals – DC)
Tristan Stubbs has been steadily building his reputation in the IPL. With his ability to finish games and accelerate during the death overs, he’s become a useful T20 asset. For South Africa, however, Stubbs is being groomed as a future red-ball player, and his inclusion in the WTC squad underlines his growing stature.
Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants – LSG)
A seasoned campaigner and former captain of South Africa’s white-ball teams, Aiden Markram brings stability and leadership. He’s been a key figure for LSG this season. Markram’s solid technique and composure make him an essential pick for the WTC Final.
Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians – MI)
A technically gifted left-handed batter, Ryan Rickelton's form in red-ball cricket has earned him a spot in the WTC squad. For MI, his departure may not disrupt playing XI dynamics, but he remains a key prospect for both sides.
Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians – MI)
Corbin Bosch, an emerging pace-bowling all-rounder, has shown potential in various leagues around the world. South Africa’s inclusion of Bosch in their WTC setup highlights their intent to nurture fast-bowling all-rounders for the long term.
Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings – PBKS)
Marco Jansen has quickly become a household name in international cricket. At PBKS, he’s often used as a new-ball option and can also contribute with the bat. His departure will significantly affect PBKS, but for South Africa, he’s a key weapon in their WTC final lineup.
Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad – SRH)
A versatile all-rounder, Wiaan Mulder provides balance to any team he plays for. Though he hasn’t had a standout IPL season, his ability to bat in the middle order and bowl useful medium pace makes him a valuable Test player. South Africa values his dual skill set, especially in high-pressure matches like the WTC final.
