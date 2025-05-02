8 Teenage Indian Cricketers Who Made A Mark In The IPL: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi & More - Check In Pics
8 Indian teenagers who made a big impact in the IPL with standout performances early in their careers, from Manish Pandey’s historic century to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s blazing 2025 debut.
Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey made his IPL debut in 2008 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and created history by becoming the first Indian to score a century in the tournament. His explosive batting at a young age left a lasting impact.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma burst onto the scene with the Mumbai Indians, amassing 397 runs in his debut season. He quickly established himself as one of the most dependable batters in the MI lineup.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut with the Gujarat Lions and scored 594 runs in 30 matches for the team. His fearless approach and consistent performances brought early recognition to his name.
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill represented Kolkata Knight Riders as a teenager and impressed with his composure and technique, scoring 499 runs in 27 matches. He later became one of India’s most reliable opening batters.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal became a teenage sensation for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 289 runs in 13 matches during his debut season. His fearless strokeplay marked him as one to watch.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made waves in IPL 2025 by becoming the youngest player in the world to hit a century in T20 cricket. His explosive form has set the tournament alight.
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw lived up to his billing as a prodigy when he debuted in the IPL, scoring 598 runs in 25 matches. His aggressive style and solid technique made him a standout teenage performer.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has emerged as a promising young talent for KKR. Playing primarily as an impact player, he has scored 163 runs in 10 matches so far and continues to grow in stature.
