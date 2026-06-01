9 captains to win Indian Premier League title: Rajat Patidar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and...; check full list

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen intense competition across 19 seasons (2008-2026), with only a select group of captains lifting the prestigious trophy. As of 2026, exactly nine captains have led their teams to victory. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma dominate with five titles each, while others have made their mark with maiden wins or multiple triumphs.



Here is the full list of IPL-winning captains, along with their teams and the seasons they emerged victorious: