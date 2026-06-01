9 captains to win Indian Premier League title: Rajat Patidar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and...; check full list
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen intense competition across 19 seasons (2008-2026), with only a select group of captains lifting the prestigious trophy. As of 2026, exactly nine captains have led their teams to victory. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma dominate with five titles each, while others have made their mark with maiden wins or multiple triumphs.
Here is the full list of IPL-winning captains, along with their teams and the seasons they emerged victorious:
1. Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals) - 2008
Shane Warne, the legendary Australian spinner, led the underdogs Rajasthan Royals squad to the IPL title in the inaugural season in 2008 in a fairy-tale run. Warne's tactical acumen set the benchmark for future captains. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) - 2009
Adam Gilchrist, the explosive Australian wicketkeeper-batter, guided Deccan Chargers to glory in the second season of IPL in 2009 on South African soil, turning around a poor previous year. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 (5 titles)
MS Dhoni, the 'Captain Cool,' is synonymous with IPL success. Dhoni's calm leadership and finishing prowess made CSK one of the most consistent franchises. He remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history with five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2012, 2014 (2 titles)
Under his captaincy, Gautam Gambhir completely reinvented the identity of Kolkata Knight Riders, instilling a gritty, aggressive ethos that fetched titles in 2012 and 2014. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
5. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 (5 titles)
Rohit Sharma took over Mumbai Indians and built a dynasty. His five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) match MS Dhoni's record, making him one of the greatest IPL captains ever. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
6. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2016
David Warner's explosive form and leadership helped SRH clinch their only title to date. The Australian opener carried Sunrisers Hyderabad on his back, putting together one of the greatest individual batting seasons (848 runs) alongside a title-winning captaincy run in 2016. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) - 2022
In his debut season as captain, Hardik Pandya led the new franchise Gujarat Titans to an incredible title win in their maiden IPL season, showcasing his all-round brilliance. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
8. Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2024
Shreyas Iyer marshaled a dominant Kolkata Knight Riders unit to a third title in 2024, solidifying his reputation as a highly adaptable and consistent leader across multiple franchises. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
9. Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 2025, 2026 (2 titles)
Rajat Patidar made history by leading RCB to back-to-back titles in his first two seasons as captain (2025 and 2026). He ended RCB's long title drought and became the first skipper to win in his debut two seasons as captain. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
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