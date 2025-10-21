Advertisement
NewsPhotos9 Captains Who Lost Their First Match in All Three Formats In Men's International Cricket: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Rizwan And...
photoDetails

9 Captains Who Lost Their First Match in All Three Formats In Men's International Cricket: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Rizwan And...

Captaining a national cricket team is among the greatest honours in the game, but it also brings immense pressure. A captain’s first outing is watched closely by millions, with every move dissected. While some leaders begin their tenure in style, a select few have endured the misfortune of faltering at the start - across all three formats.

In the history of men's international cricket, only nine captains have experienced the unwanted "hat-trick" of losing their very first match as leader in Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). This rare and unfortunate list includes players from various nations, with Shubman Gill becoming the latest addition after India's loss in the first ODI against Australia on October 19, 2025, at Perth.

Here's list of captains who have lost their first match in all three formats in men's international cricket:

Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)

New Zealand's Stephen Fleming holds the unique record of being the first captain to lead his team in all three formats, though all debuts ended in defeat. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

Legendary South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock also lost his first match in all three formats in men's international cricket as captain. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan batting star Tillakaratne Dilshan also began his captaincy in men’s international cricket with defeats in his first match across all three formats. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Aggressive New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum also started his tenure as captain in men’s international cricket with losses in his first match in each of the three formats. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe)

Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe)

Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza also began his captaincy in men’s international cricket with defeats in his first match across all three formats. (Pic credit: Zimbabwe Cricket)

 

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli, who is one of the most successful captains in Tests, also began his India leadership journey in men's international cricket with losses in his first match in each of the three formats. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also began his stint as captain in men’s international cricket with defeats in his first match in each of the three formats. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Jason Holder (West Indies)

Jason Holder (West Indies)

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also started his tenure as captain in men’s international cricket with losses in his debut match across all three formats. (Pic credit: Windies Cricket)

 

Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill (India)

Star India batter Shubman Gill, most recent entrant to the list, also began his tenure as captain in men’s international cricket with losses in his debut match across all three formats. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

