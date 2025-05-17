9 Cricketers Honoured With Stands In Indian Stadiums: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni - Check Full List
Several Indian cricket legends have been honored with stadium stands, pavilions, or gates named after them in recognition of their immense contributions to the sport. Here are 9 Cricketers honoured with stands in Indian stadiums
Sachin Tendulkar Stand – Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
A tribute to the “Master Blaster” at his home ground, where he played his final international match. The stand honors his unmatched contribution to Indian cricket, including 100 international centuries.
Virat Kohli Pavilion – Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)
Named after modern legend Virat Kohli, this stand recognizes his impact on world cricket and his roots in Delhi, where he began his journey.
Sunil Gavaskar Pavillion – Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
This stand honors the original ‘Little Master’ and one of India’s greatest Test openers, who paved the way for future generations of Indian batsmen.
VVS Laxman Pavilion – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad)
Located in Laxman’s hometown, this pavilion celebrates his elegant batting style and historic knocks, including the iconic 281 against Australia in 2001.
Virender Sehwag Gate – Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)
Though not a stand, the gate commemorates Sehwag’s explosive batting and fearless cricket. It’s a symbolic tribute at the stadium where he made many memorable appearances.
MS Dhoni Pavilion – JSCA International Stadium (Ranchi)
Named after India’s most successful captain, this pavilion in his hometown of Ranchi honors Dhoni’s legacy, including leading India to all major ICC trophies.
Rohit Sharma Stand – Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
Rohit Sharma joins the list and the ODI skipper gets his name on his hometown stadium, Wankhede Stadium, honored by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
Sourav Ganguly Stand – Eden Gardens (Kolkata)
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is one of the veteran players of India and his contributions to the team earned him a stand name at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Mohammad Azharuddin Stand – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad)
Mohammad Azharuddin, a stylish middle-order batsman and former Indian captain, led the national team to numerous victories during his career. In recognition of his contributions to Indian cricket, a stand at his home ground in Hyderabad has been named in his honor.
