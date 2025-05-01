9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List
Most cricket fans are familiar with the Golden Duck, but did you know there are 9 different types of 'ducks' in the game? Here's a breakdown of each one that every cricket lover should know.
Golden Duck
A Golden Duck occurs when a batter is dismissed on the very first ball they face, without scoring a run. This is one of the most well-known forms of dismissal in cricket.
Batting Hat-trick
A Batting Hat-trick isn't an official term but is sometimes humorously used when a batter is dismissed for three consecutive golden ducks across different innings or matches.
Silver Duck
A Silver Duck happens when a batter is dismissed on the second ball they face, still without scoring a run.
Bronze Duck
A Bronze Duck refers to a batter getting out on the third ball they face, also without scoring any runs.
Diamond Duck
A Diamond Duck is one of the rarest dismissals. It occurs when a batter is dismissed without facing a legal delivery, such as being run out at the non-striker's end or timed out before facing a ball.
Royal Duck
A Royal Duck is a symbolic term, typically used during The Ashes (England vs. Australia Test series). It describes a batter being dismissed on the first ball of the match or the series, often under pressure and high stakes.
Laughing Duck
A Laughing Duck refers to a situation where a batter is dismissed for zero, and their dismissal ends the innings, typically seen as adding insult to injury.
Pair
A Pair occurs in Test matches when a batter is dismissed for a duck in both innings of a single match. It’s a significant low point for any batter.
King Pair
A King Pair is an even rarer and more unfortunate event—it happens when a batter is dismissed for a golden duck in both innings of a Test match (i.e., first ball in both innings).
