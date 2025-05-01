Advertisement
9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List
9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List

Most cricket fans are familiar with the Golden Duck, but did you know there are 9 different types of 'ducks' in the game? Here's a breakdown of each one that every cricket lover should know.

 

Updated:May 01, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Golden Duck

Golden Duck

A Golden Duck occurs when a batter is dismissed on the very first ball they face, without scoring a run. This is one of the most well-known forms of dismissal in cricket.

 

Batting Hat-trick

Batting Hat-trick

A Batting Hat-trick isn't an official term but is sometimes humorously used when a batter is dismissed for three consecutive golden ducks across different innings or matches.

 

Silver Duck

Silver Duck

A Silver Duck happens when a batter is dismissed on the second ball they face, still without scoring a run.

 

Bronze Duck

Bronze Duck

A Bronze Duck refers to a batter getting out on the third ball they face, also without scoring any runs.

 

Diamond Duck

Diamond Duck

A Diamond Duck is one of the rarest dismissals. It occurs when a batter is dismissed without facing a legal delivery, such as being run out at the non-striker's end or timed out before facing a ball.

 

Royal Duck

Royal Duck

A Royal Duck is a symbolic term, typically used during The Ashes (England vs. Australia Test series). It describes a batter being dismissed on the first ball of the match or the series, often under pressure and high stakes.

 

Laughing Duck

Laughing Duck

A Laughing Duck refers to a situation where a batter is dismissed for zero, and their dismissal ends the innings, typically seen as adding insult to injury.

 

Pair

Pair

A Pair occurs in Test matches when a batter is dismissed for a duck in both innings of a single match. It’s a significant low point for any batter.

 

King Pair

King Pair

A King Pair is an even rarer and more unfortunate event—it happens when a batter is dismissed for a golden duck in both innings of a Test match (i.e., first ball in both innings).

 

