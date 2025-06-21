Advertisement
NewsPhotos9 Indian Cricketers With Most Centuries In World Test Championship: Rohit Sharma Leads, Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins The Elite Club
9 Indian Cricketers With Most Centuries In World Test Championship: Rohit Sharma Leads, Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins The Elite Club

India's batting lineup has been on fire in the current World Test Championship cycle, with seasoned stars and emerging talents leading the century charts. The list highlights a healthy blend of youth and experience, showcasing India’s evolving Test batting core in the WTC era.

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Rohit Sharma – 9 Centuries

Rohit Sharma – 9 Centuries

India’s former captain has been a batting pillar in the WTC cycle, scoring nine Test centuries, the most by any Indian player in this phase. His dominance at home and consistent knocks overseas, especially against Australia and England, have kept India competitive. Rohit’s patient yet impactful top-order presence continues to define his leadership era.

 

Shubman Gill – 6 Centuries

Shubman Gill – 6 Centuries

Gill has emerged as the face of India’s new generation, racking up six centuries, including a captaincy debut ton at Headingley. His runs have come in pressure situations across conditions, reflecting his adaptability and class. With the baton now officially passed, Gill’s rise has been both timely and commanding.

 

Virat Kohli – 5 Centuries

Virat Kohli – 5 Centuries

Kohli’s five centuries in the cycle were instrumental early on, especially in anchoring the middle order. While his recent form has dipped slightly, his ability to score tough runs in Australia and South Africa kept India afloat in testing away tours. His legacy in the WTC remains significant.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 5 Centuries

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 5 Centuries

Jaiswal’s fearless strokeplay has made him a WTC star, scoring five centuries at an impressive pace. His latest hundred at Headingley highlighted his maturity and hunger for big scores, cementing his place as a long-term Test opener. Jaiswal is redefining aggression at the top.

 

Rishabh Pant – 4 Centuries

Rishabh Pant – 4 Centuries

Pant’s four centuries have come at crucial junctures, often when India needed quick turnarounds or recoveries. His recent 65* and historic 3000-run milestone underlines his status as a game-changer. Known for thriving in SENA conditions, Pant blends flair with resilience.

 

Mayank Agarwal – 4 Centuries

Mayank Agarwal – 4 Centuries

Mayank has silently built a solid record, with four centuries that often laid a stable foundation, especially at home. While not as consistent recently, his contributions in the early WTC phase were key to India’s batting dominance in subcontinental conditions.

 

KL Rahul – 3 Centuries

KL Rahul – 3 Centuries

Rahul’s three centuries have spanned home and away tours, showcasing his versatility as both opener and middle-order bat. His gritty hundred in England remains one of the best by an Indian in recent times, highlighting his ability to perform under fire.

 

Ajinkya Rahane – 3 Centuries

Ajinkya Rahane – 3 Centuries

A veteran of many Indian wins abroad, Rahane’s three WTC hundreds came in pressure-filled settings. Though his form has been patchy, his leadership knock in Melbourne and his stabilizing innings in tricky chases remain vital WTC moments for India.

 

Ravindra Jadeja – 3 Centuries

Ravindra Jadeja – 3 Centuries

Jadeja’s three centuries reflect his all-around evolution. His batting has gone from a support role to match-defining, especially in turning tracks and lower-order fightbacks. Jadeja’s contributions have often helped India recover from batting collapses and seize momentum.

 

