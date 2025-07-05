9 Players To Score 200 And 100 In Same Test Match: Shubman Gill Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara; Check Legendary List
India captain Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Test series against England. After scoring 268 runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test, Gill played a knock of 161 runs to script history and break multiple records. With this, the 25-year-old Gill became the ninth batter to score 200-plus and 100-plus scores in the same match in Test cricket history.
Here's list of 9 players who have scored 200 and 100 in same Test match:
1. Doug Walters (Australia)
Doug Walters was the batter to score 200 and 100 in the same Test match. While playing for Australia, Walters scored 242 and 103 in a Test match against West Indies in 1969 in Sydney.
2. Sunil Gavaskar (India)
Sunil Gavaskar was the first India to score 200 and 100 in the same Test match. While opening the batting, Gavaskar scored 124 and 220 in a Test match against West Indies in 1971 in Port of Spain.
3. Lawrence Rowe (West Indies)
West Indies batter Lawrence Rowe hit a double-century (214) and century (100 not out) in the same Test against New Zealand in Kingston in 1972. His performance helped West Indies dominate the match.
4. Greg Chappell (Australia)
Greg Chappell became the second Australian to hit a double-ton and ton in the same Test match. Chappell scored 247 not out and 133 against New Zealand in 1974 in Wellington.
5. Graham Gooch (England)
Graham Gooch was the first and only England player to date to hit a double-century and century in the same Test match. He scored 333 and 123 against India at Lord's in 1990.
6. Brian Lara (West Indies)
Brian Lara was the second West Indian player to hit scores of 200-plus and 100-plus in one Test match. He scored 221 and 130 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2001.
7. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
Kumar Sangakkara was the first Sri Lankan to hit a century and double-ton in the same Test match. Sangakkara scored 319 and 105 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2014.
8. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)
Marnus Labuschagne was the third Australia to hit a century and double-ton in the same Test match. Labuschagne scored 204 and 104 against West Indies in 2022 in Perth.
9. Shubman Gill (India)
Shubman Gill has become the second Indian after Sunil Gavaskar to hit a double-century and century in the same Test match. Gill has scored 269 and 161 in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
