9 Players To Score 200 And 100 In Same Test Match: Shubman Gill Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara; Check Legendary List

photoDetails

english

India captain Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Test series against England. After scoring 268 runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test, Gill played a knock of 161 runs to script history and break multiple records. With this, the 25-year-old Gill became the ninth batter to score 200-plus and 100-plus scores in the same match in Test cricket history.



Here's list of 9 players who have scored 200 and 100 in same Test match:

