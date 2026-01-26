9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list

photoDetails

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Indian government announced the prestigious Padma Awards, honoring individuals for their exceptional service across various disciplines. In the field of sports, nine distinguished individuals including Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and others who have brought glory to the nation have been recognised for their remarkable contributions.

Leading the cohort is tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, the sole sportsperson to receive the Padma Bhushan this year, while eight others from diverse disciplines like cricket, hockey, and wrestling were conferred the Padma Shri.

Here are the 9 notable sportspersons who have been honored with Padma Awards 2026 and their stellar achievements: