9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list
On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Indian government announced the prestigious Padma Awards, honoring individuals for their exceptional service across various disciplines. In the field of sports, nine distinguished individuals including Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and others who have brought glory to the nation have been recognised for their remarkable contributions.
Leading the cohort is tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, the sole sportsperson to receive the Padma Bhushan this year, while eight others from diverse disciplines like cricket, hockey, and wrestling were conferred the Padma Shri.
Here are the 9 notable sportspersons who have been honored with Padma Awards 2026 and their stellar achievements:
1. Vijay Amritraj (Padma Bhushan) - Tennis
Vijay Amritraj, a pioneer of Indian tennis, is celebrated for putting India on the global tennis map during the 70s and 80s. Vijay, the former Davis Cup hero and a 15-time ATP singles title winner, reached the quarterfinals of both Wimbledon and the US Open twice. This award recognises his lifelong service to the sport as a player, commentator, and administrator. (Pic credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame on X)
2. Rohit Sharma (Padma Shri) - Cricket
Rohit Sharma, one of India's most successful white-ball batters and captains, receives this honor following his successful leadership. Under his captaincy, the Indian men's team clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Having recently stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, Rohit remains a titan of the white-ball format. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Harmanpreet Kaur (Padma Shri) - Cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history by captaining the Indian women’s team to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2025. Her aggressive batting and inspiring leadership have been instrumental in the meteoric rise of women's cricket in India. (Pic credit: BCCI)
4. Savita Punia (Padma Shri) - Hockey
Savita Punia, the veteran goalkeeper has been the backbone of the Indian women's hockey team for years. Her heroic performances were pivotal during India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and subsequent successes at Asian Games, FIH Pro League, World Cups and more. (Pic credit: Hockey India)
5. Praveen Kumar (Padma Shri) - Para-Athletics
Representing the spirit of resilience, Praveen Kumar is a Paralympic gold medalist in the high jump. He created history by winning the gold medal with a jump of 2.08m, setting a new Asian record and helping India achieve its highest-ever gold tally at a single Paralympics. His consistent excellence in international para-athletic competitions has made him a symbol of determination for aspiring athletes across the country. (Pic credit: SAI)
6. Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Padma Shri, Posthumous) - Wrestling (Coach)
Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the legendary Georgian-born coach was honored posthumously for his immense contribution to Indian wrestling. He was the mastermind behind the Olympic success of legends like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya, fundamentally changing the wrestling landscape in India. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)
7. Baldev Singh (Padma Shri) - Hockey (Coach)
Baldev Singh is widely credited as the coach who revolutionised women's hockey in India, Baldev Singh has mentored dozens of international players from his academy in Shahbad. His "nursery" of hockey talent has consistently fueled the national team with world-class athletes. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)
8. Bhagwandas Raikwar (Padma Shri) - (Traditional arts)
Recognized in the "Unsung Heroes" category, Bhagwandas Raikwar has been recognised with the Padma Shri for his lifelong dedication to preserving Bundelkhand’s legendary Bundeli war art. He has dedicated his life to grassroots sports development, fostering talent in rural areas. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)
9. K Pajanivel (Padma Shri) - (Silambattam)
K Pajanivel, the renowned Silambattam exponent and the traditional martial arts instructor from Puducherry, who has honed his skills over four decades in this ancient art form, has been honored for his long-standing service to sport. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)
