Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3010635https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/9-sportspersons-to-receive-padma-awards-in-2026-vijay-amritraj-rohit-sharma-harmanpreet-kaur-and-check-full-list-3010635
NewsPhotos9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list
photoDetails

9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Indian government announced the prestigious Padma Awards, honoring individuals for their exceptional service across various disciplines. In the field of sports, nine distinguished individuals including Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and others who have brought glory to the nation have been recognised for their remarkable contributions.

Leading the cohort is tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, the sole sportsperson to receive the Padma Bhushan this year, while eight others from diverse disciplines like cricket, hockey, and wrestling were conferred the Padma Shri.

Here are the 9 notable sportspersons who have been honored with Padma Awards 2026 and their stellar achievements:

Updated:Jan 26, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Vijay Amritraj (Padma Bhushan) - Tennis

1/9
1. Vijay Amritraj (Padma Bhushan) - Tennis

Vijay Amritraj, a pioneer of Indian tennis, is celebrated for putting India on the global tennis map during the 70s and 80s. Vijay, the former Davis Cup hero and a 15-time ATP singles title winner, reached the quarterfinals of both Wimbledon and the US Open twice. This award recognises his lifelong service to the sport as a player, commentator, and administrator. (Pic credit: International Tennis Hall of Fame on X)  

Follow Us

2. Rohit Sharma (Padma Shri) - Cricket

2/9
2. Rohit Sharma (Padma Shri) - Cricket

Rohit Sharma, one of India's most successful white-ball batters and captains, receives this honor following his successful leadership. Under his captaincy, the Indian men's team clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Having recently stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, Rohit remains a titan of the white-ball format. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Follow Us

3. Harmanpreet Kaur (Padma Shri) - Cricket

3/9
3. Harmanpreet Kaur (Padma Shri) - Cricket

Harmanpreet  Kaur etched her name in history by captaining the Indian women’s team to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2025. Her aggressive batting and inspiring leadership have been instrumental in the meteoric rise of women's cricket in India. (Pic credit: BCCI)  

Follow Us

4. Savita Punia (Padma Shri) - Hockey

4/9
4. Savita Punia (Padma Shri) - Hockey

Savita Punia, the veteran goalkeeper has been the backbone of the Indian women's hockey team for years. Her heroic performances were pivotal during India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and subsequent successes at Asian Games, FIH Pro League, World Cups and more. (Pic credit: Hockey India)  

Follow Us

5. Praveen Kumar (Padma Shri) - Para-Athletics

5/9
5. Praveen Kumar (Padma Shri) - Para-Athletics

Representing the spirit of resilience, Praveen Kumar is a Paralympic gold medalist in the high jump. He created history by winning the gold medal with a jump of 2.08m, setting a new Asian record and helping India achieve its highest-ever gold tally at a single Paralympics. His consistent excellence in international para-athletic competitions has made him a symbol of determination for aspiring athletes across the country. (Pic credit: SAI)  

Follow Us

6. Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Padma Shri, Posthumous) - Wrestling (Coach)

6/9
6. Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Padma Shri, Posthumous) - Wrestling (Coach)

Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the legendary Georgian-born coach was honored posthumously for his immense contribution to Indian wrestling. He was the mastermind behind the Olympic success of legends like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya, fundamentally changing the wrestling landscape in India. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)  

Follow Us

7. Baldev Singh (Padma Shri) - Hockey (Coach)

7/9
7. Baldev Singh (Padma Shri) - Hockey (Coach)

Baldev Singh is widely credited as the coach who revolutionised women's hockey in India, Baldev Singh has mentored dozens of international players from his academy in Shahbad. His "nursery" of hockey talent has consistently fueled the national team with world-class athletes. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)  

Follow Us

8. Bhagwandas Raikwar (Padma Shri) - (Traditional arts)

8/9
8. Bhagwandas Raikwar (Padma Shri) - (Traditional arts)

Recognized in the "Unsung Heroes" category, Bhagwandas Raikwar has been recognised with the Padma Shri for his lifelong dedication to preserving Bundelkhand’s legendary Bundeli war art. He has dedicated his life to grassroots sports development, fostering talent in rural areas. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X)  

Follow Us

9. K Pajanivel (Padma Shri) - (Silambattam) 

9/9
9. K Pajanivel (Padma Shri) - (Silambattam) 

K Pajanivel, the renowned Silambattam exponent and the traditional martial arts instructor from Puducherry, who has honed his skills over four decades in this ancient art form, has been honored for his long-standing service to sport. (Pic credit: MIB_India On X) 

 

Follow Us
Padma Awards 2026Padma Awards 2026 sportsPadma Awards 2026 winnersPadma Awards 2026 winners sportsPadma Awards 2026 winners sportspersonsPadma Awards 2026 winners sportspersons listpadma shri awards 2026 full listpadma shri awards 2026 sports full listVijay AmritrajVijay Amritraj Padma Bhushan awards 2026Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma Padma Bhushan awards 2026Harmanpreet KaurHarmanpreet Kaur Padma Shri awards 2026Savita PuniaSavita Punia Padma Shri awards 2026Praveen KumarPraveen Kumar Padma Shri 2026Vladimir MestvirishviliVladimir Mestvirishvili Padma Shri awards 2026Baldev SinghBaldev Singh padma shri awards 2026Bhagwandas RaikwarBhagwandas Raikwar Padma Shri awards 2026K PajanivelK Pajanivel Padma Shri awards 2026Rohit Sharma Padma Bhushan award winnerHarmanpreet Kaur Padma Shri award winnerVijay Amritraj Padma Bhushan award winnersPadma Awards 2026 winners full listPadma Awards 2026 winners list
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Padma Awards 2026
9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Republic Day 2026
From woman officer leading CRPF male contingent to cinema tableaux: Seven firsts in this year's Republic Day celebration
camera icon7
title
China school
World's Highest School: Situated at altitude of around 5000 m, started in 1986, 6 teachers and 100 students; Not in US or India, it is in...
camera icon10
title
Global Firepower Index 2026
Global Firepower Index 2026: US leads, India holds strong as Pakistan slips after Operation Sindoor
camera icon10
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Conservative estimates Vs whopping 3.25 fitment factor demand; here's how it might shape salaries of central govt employees