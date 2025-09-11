93 Balls Remaining: India Record Biggest T20I Win Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025

photoDetails

India created history in the Asia Cup 2025 by registering their biggest T20I win by balls remaining, crushing UAE by nine wickets with 93 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium. This dominant performance surpassed India’s previous record against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 (81 balls remaining) and the Asian Games 2023 semifinal win over Bangladesh (64 balls remaining). With stellar bowling from Kuldeep Yadav (4-7) and Shivam Dube (3-4), followed by a fiery chase from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, India showcased unmatched dominance. These victories highlight India’s growing legacy in T20 international cricket.