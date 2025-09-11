93 Balls Remaining: India Record Biggest T20I Win Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025
India created history in the Asia Cup 2025 by registering their biggest T20I win by balls remaining, crushing UAE by nine wickets with 93 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium. This dominant performance surpassed India’s previous record against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 (81 balls remaining) and the Asian Games 2023 semifinal win over Bangladesh (64 balls remaining). With stellar bowling from Kuldeep Yadav (4-7) and Shivam Dube (3-4), followed by a fiery chase from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, India showcased unmatched dominance. These victories highlight India’s growing legacy in T20 international cricket.
1. India’s Record-Breaking 93-Ball Win vs UAE (Dubai 2025)
India bowled UAE out for 57 and chased it in just 4.3 overs, sealing a win with 93 balls remaining — their largest victory margin in T20 internationals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. 81 Balls Remaining vs Scotland (Dubai 2021)
In the T20 World Cup 2021, India bundled out Scotland for 85. KL Rahul’s fiery 50 off 19 balls led India to victory with 81 balls to spare, setting a then-record.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. 64 Balls Remaining vs Bangladesh (Hangzhou 2023)
At the Asian Games 2023, India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets. With Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar starring with the ball, India chased down 97 in 9.2 overs with 64 balls left.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. 59 Balls Remaining vs UAE (Mirpur 2016)
India first made headlines in 2016 Asia Cup T20, bowling UAE out cheaply and chasing the total with 59 balls in hand, a win that announced India’s growing T20 dominance.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Dubai Becomes India’s Lucky Venue
Two of India’s biggest T20I wins — vs Scotland 2021 and vs UAE 2025 — came at the Dubai International Stadium, making it a fortress for historic Indian triumphs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. India’s Bowling Defines These Wins
From Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-7 vs UAE (2025) to Shami-Jadeja’s 3-fors vs Scotland (2021), India’s bowling attacks have laid the foundation for these massive win margins.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Powerplay Batting Brilliance Secures Quick Chases
Whether it’s KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, or Shubman Gill, India’s openers have ensured lightning-fast chases to convert low totals into record-breaking wins.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Consistency Across Tournaments
These big wins came across formats — Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and Asian Games — proving India’s ability to dominate on every stage and against varied opposition.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Win Margins Reflect India’s T20 Evolution
From 59 balls in 2016 to 93 balls in 2025, India’s T20 journey shows a steady climb in dominance, setting new standards in modern-day cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. India Holds Multiple Spots in All-Time Records
With 93, 81, 64, and 59 balls remaining victories, India consistently ranks among the biggest T20I wins in cricket history, underlining their unmatched strength in short-format cricket. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
