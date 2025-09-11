Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2958301https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/93-balls-remaining-india-record-biggest-t20i-win-against-uae-in-asia-cup-2025-2958301
NewsPhotos93 Balls Remaining: India Record Biggest T20I Win Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025
photoDetails

93 Balls Remaining: India Record Biggest T20I Win Against UAE In Asia Cup 2025

India created history in the Asia Cup 2025 by registering their biggest T20I win by balls remaining, crushing UAE by nine wickets with 93 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium. This dominant performance surpassed India’s previous record against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 (81 balls remaining) and the Asian Games 2023 semifinal win over Bangladesh (64 balls remaining). With stellar bowling from Kuldeep Yadav (4-7) and Shivam Dube (3-4), followed by a fiery chase from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, India showcased unmatched dominance. These victories highlight India’s growing legacy in T20 international cricket.

Updated:Sep 11, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India’s Record-Breaking 93-Ball Win vs UAE (Dubai 2025)

1/11
1. India’s Record-Breaking 93-Ball Win vs UAE (Dubai 2025)

India bowled UAE out for 57 and chased it in just 4.3 overs, sealing a win with 93 balls remaining — their largest victory margin in T20 internationals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. 81 Balls Remaining vs Scotland (Dubai 2021)

2/11
2. 81 Balls Remaining vs Scotland (Dubai 2021)

In the T20 World Cup 2021, India bundled out Scotland for 85. KL Rahul’s fiery 50 off 19 balls led India to victory with 81 balls to spare, setting a then-record.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. 64 Balls Remaining vs Bangladesh (Hangzhou 2023)

3/11
3. 64 Balls Remaining vs Bangladesh (Hangzhou 2023)

At the Asian Games 2023, India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets. With Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar starring with the ball, India chased down 97 in 9.2 overs with 64 balls left.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. 59 Balls Remaining vs UAE (Mirpur 2016)

4/11
4. 59 Balls Remaining vs UAE (Mirpur 2016)

India first made headlines in 2016 Asia Cup T20, bowling UAE out cheaply and chasing the total with 59 balls in hand, a win that announced India’s growing T20 dominance.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Dubai Becomes India’s Lucky Venue

5/11
5. Dubai Becomes India’s Lucky Venue

Two of India’s biggest T20I wins — vs Scotland 2021 and vs UAE 2025 — came at the Dubai International Stadium, making it a fortress for historic Indian triumphs.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. India’s Bowling Defines These Wins

6/11
6. India’s Bowling Defines These Wins

From Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-7 vs UAE (2025) to Shami-Jadeja’s 3-fors vs Scotland (2021), India’s bowling attacks have laid the foundation for these massive win margins.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Powerplay Batting Brilliance Secures Quick Chases

7/11
7. Powerplay Batting Brilliance Secures Quick Chases

Whether it’s KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, or Shubman Gill, India’s openers have ensured lightning-fast chases to convert low totals into record-breaking wins.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Consistency Across Tournaments

8/11
8. Consistency Across Tournaments

These big wins came across formats — Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and Asian Games — proving India’s ability to dominate on every stage and against varied opposition.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Win Margins Reflect India’s T20 Evolution

9/11
9. Win Margins Reflect India’s T20 Evolution

From 59 balls in 2016 to 93 balls in 2025, India’s T20 journey shows a steady climb in dominance, setting new standards in modern-day cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

Follow Us

10. India Holds Multiple Spots in All-Time Records

10/11
10. India Holds Multiple Spots in All-Time Records

With 93, 81, 64, and 59 balls remaining victories, India consistently ranks among the biggest T20I wins in cricket history, underlining their unmatched strength in short-format cricket. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India biggest T20I win by balls remainingIndia vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 highlightsIndia record 93 balls remaining winSuryakumar Yadav captaincy Asia Cup 2025Kuldeep Yadav 4 wickets vs UAEShivam Dube bowling performance Asia CupIndia vs UAE T20I scorecard DubaiIndia’s largest victory in T20 cricket historyIndia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 winIndia vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 T20 highlightsbiggest T20I wins by balls remainingIndia vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 full match reportIndia T20 cricket records 2025top T20I win margins IndiaIndia’s dominant wins in T20 internationalsIndia vs UAE Asia Cup Dubai stadiumIndia bowling performance vs UAE 2025Abhishek Sharma batting Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill innings vs UAE 2025India’s T20 dominance Asia Cup historyIndia vs UAE 2025 match analysisIndia cricket records Asia Cup 2025India’s top T20I victories listIndia vs UAE T20 live updatesrecord-breaking India vs UAE Asia Cup matchbiggest win in Asia Cup T20 historyIndia’s powerpla
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth
Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth: Not Dhanashree Verma And Arjun Bijlani, THIS Is The Richest Contestant Of Ashneer Grover's Show
camera icon7
title
Technology
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Camera, Design, Display, Processor, Battery, Connectivity, And Price –Compared
camera icon7
title
Dalit woman
Meet Dalit Woman Who Earned Just Rs 2 A Day, Escaped Child Marriage, Later Revived A Dying Company Into A Rs 2,000+ Crore Empire — Today She’s Known As India’s Original ‘Slumdog Millionaire’
camera icon7
title
SA20 2026 squads
Brevis To Pretoria, Markram To Super Giants, Mulder To JSK : SA20 2026 Full Squads Breakdown - Star Players And New Signings
camera icon6
title
Auto news
What A Car! 5-Star Safety, 33Km+ Mileage, Sunroof, 9-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Camera And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Selling Like Hot Cakes
NEWS ON ONE CLICK